Home » Rheumatology, because it is important that patients do not abandon their therapies
Health

Rheumatology, because it is important that patients do not abandon their therapies

by admin
Rheumatology, because it is important that patients do not abandon their therapies

Rheumatological diseases are more than 150 and affect 5.4 million Italians, but many still remain undiagnosed. Primary prevention plays a fundamental role in preventing or delaying their onset, while new treatment opportunities allow a significant improvement in the quality of life. Unfortunately, however, about 30% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and 40% of those with psoriatic arthritis do not follow the therapy correctly. Giandomenico Sebastiani, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology and Annamaria Iagnocco, past president of EULAR, talk about it in this video-interview.

Subjects

See also  PROSTATE REMOVED AND PROSTHESIS IMPLANTED Tumors

You may also like

Can eggs stay out of the fridge? And...

Juventus, Chelsea pressing for Vlahovic: Lukaku possible counterpart

The effective diet to lose 7 kg in...

Resuscitate dead or dried plants in seconds: always...

Are you often thirsty? Then this can be...

Is eating cherries before bed good for you?...

Why do zucchini rot from the top of...

Are there new treatments? – breaking latest news

Xylazine: US authorities warn of “zombie drug” Tranq

Ukraine, trench warfare filmed by helmet cameras

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy