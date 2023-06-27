Rheumatology, because it is important that patients do not abandon their therapies

Rheumatological diseases are more than 150 and affect 5.4 million Italians, but many still remain undiagnosed. Primary prevention plays a fundamental role in preventing or delaying their onset, while new treatment opportunities allow a significant improvement in the quality of life. Unfortunately, however, about 30% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and 40% of those with psoriatic arthritis do not follow the therapy correctly. Giandomenico Sebastiani, president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology and Annamaria Iagnocco, past president of EULAR, talk about it in this video-interview.

