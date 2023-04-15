Current rheumatology study examines whether pets influence the well-being of rheumatism patients

MUNICH. The diagnosis of a rheumatic disease often impairs the quality of life for those affected. Chronic pain is often present. This can cause mood swings. This in turn can result in backward behavior and social contacts become rarer.

Researchers at the Clinic for rheumatology and immunology at the Hannover Medical School have now investigated how keeping pets can affect the quality of life of those affected.(1)

Can pets usefully supplement the therapy of rheumatology patients?

The study looked at 150 participants with various rheumatic joint diseases. They asked the subjects which pets they keep. Dogs and cats were mentioned most frequently. In the evaluation of the study, the relationship between the husbandry of these animals and the quality of life was set.

Affected people with a dog reported a significantly better quality of life and a significantly lower level of pain than cat owners. The researchers explain this with the activities that a dog requires by walking several times a day. This also promotes social contacts. The companionship of the dog probably also plays a role.

The rheumatologists at the Sonnen-Gesundheitszentrum München also see dog ownership as a positive thing

“These study results are consistent with our experience from daily patient discussions,” says Dr. medical Nikolaos Andriopoulos, Rheumatologist at the Sun Health Center. “So if you’re thinking about getting a dog, we can advise you in most cases.”

However, this is certainly not an option for every patient, since the other circumstances of life also have to be considered. It is important that those affected exercise regularly. It relieves pain and improves mood. Both are prerequisites for a fulfilling life despite rheumatic illness.

(1) Thiele, Thea et al. (2023): The Pet-Pain Study: How Caring for a Dog Affects Quality of Life, Pain, and Depression in Patients With Inflammatory Arthritis. The Journal of Rheumatology February 2023, jrheum.221164; DOI:

