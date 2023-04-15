Home Health Rheumatology in Munich: Dog improves quality of life
Health

Rheumatology in Munich: Dog improves quality of life

by admin
Rheumatology in Munich: Dog improves quality of life

Current rheumatology study examines whether pets influence the well-being of rheumatism patients

MUNICH. The diagnosis of a rheumatic disease often impairs the quality of life for those affected. Chronic pain is often present. This can cause mood swings. This in turn can result in backward behavior and social contacts become rarer.

Researchers at the Clinic for rheumatology and immunology at the Hannover Medical School have now investigated how keeping pets can affect the quality of life of those affected.(1)

Can pets usefully supplement the therapy of rheumatology patients?

The study looked at 150 participants with various rheumatic joint diseases. They asked the subjects which pets they keep. Dogs and cats were mentioned most frequently. In the evaluation of the study, the relationship between the husbandry of these animals and the quality of life was set.

Affected people with a dog reported a significantly better quality of life and a significantly lower level of pain than cat owners. The researchers explain this with the activities that a dog requires by walking several times a day. This also promotes social contacts. The companionship of the dog probably also plays a role.

The rheumatologists at the Sonnen-Gesundheitszentrum München also see dog ownership as a positive thing

“These study results are consistent with our experience from daily patient discussions,” says Dr. medical Nikolaos Andriopoulos, Rheumatologist at the Sun Health Center. “So if you’re thinking about getting a dog, we can advise you in most cases.”

However, this is certainly not an option for every patient, since the other circumstances of life also have to be considered. It is important that those affected exercise regularly. It relieves pain and improves mood. Both are prerequisites for a fulfilling life despite rheumatic illness.

See also  Francesco Chiofalo: "Leg and arm paralyzed"

(1) Thiele, Thea et al. (2023): The Pet-Pain Study: How Caring for a Dog Affects Quality of Life, Pain, and Depression in Patients With Inflammatory Arthritis. The Journal of Rheumatology February 2023, jrheum.221164; DOI:

Doctors from various specialist areas are located in the Munich Sun Health Center. The SOGZ in Munich includes a practice for transfusion medicine and haemostaseology, a private medical practice for transfusion medicine, a private medical practice for pediatric and adolescent medicine and an institute for pediatric research and further education. The accompanying doctors are DR. MED. HARALD KREBS, M.SC., DR. MED. MICHAEL SIGL-KRAETZIG and DR. MED. GERD BECKER.

Contact
SONNEN HEALTH CENTER MUNICH
Dr. with. Harald Krebs
Sonnenstr. 27
80331 München
+49 89 1894666-0
+49 89 1894666-11

You may also like

“Putin stop the war and focus on occupied...

Emilia Romagna negotiates the renewal of the agreement...

Gasspeicher Dashboard | > – >

Trenitalia strike, nightmarish delays on high-speed trains. Unions:...

NIPRO RENAL SOLUTION SPAIN SRL

Sannazaro high school in Naples, no rock festival...

German-Brazilian government consultations

Pavia, illness for the mayor Mario Fabrizio Fracassi:...

who comes out in the next episode

a public drain from 40 million

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy