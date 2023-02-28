The rhinitis It is a pathology that causes symptoms quite annoying. Characterized byinflammation of the nasal mucosa the causes can be anatomical, infectious or allergic (allergic rhinitis).

It can manifest itself with a runny or perpetually closed nose, also causing breathing difficulties.

But what are the exact symptoms related to rhinitis? What are its causes and the treatment to be undertaken in order to achieve healing? Let’s find out more about it.

What is rhinitis

And it’s about one pathology characterized by inflammation of the nasal mucosa and this may be due to factors of an irritating, infectious nature – for example, bacteria or viruses – or anatomical (excess sensitivity or number of capillaries present in the nasal mucosa).

The main symptoms are a runny or perpetually congested nose.

Il naso it is essential for the breathing – more than the mouth – because it is able to protect the lungs from external aggressors: for this reason, when nasal breathing is obstructed – as, for example, in the case of allergic rhinitis or of the infectious rhinitis – it is possible that consequences will also occur in the rest of the respiratory system and of the body.

What are the symptoms of rhinitis

Symptoms of rhinitis include:

itchy nose and throat (like a prickling);

repeated sneezing;

difficulty breathing;

nasal congestion;

a runny nose;

cough;

nasal voice;

ageusia;

halitosis;

anosmia;

epitaxy;

conjunctivitis;

dyspnea;

nasal dryness;

heachache;

watery eyes;

decreased sense of smell;

itchy eyes.

Among these symptoms, the main and most widespread is rhinorrhea – that is, nasal discharge – and the feeling of a stuffy nose.

Sometimes rhinitis is confused with sinusitisdue to the similarity of symptoms. But while in the first case the mucous membrane that becomes inflamed is that of the nose, in the second case the mucus solidifies in the paranasal sinuses, causing severe headaches and a sense of tightness in the skull.

The mucus is no longer removed and builds up. The secretion can clog the channels connecting the nasal cavities and the paranasal sinuses, thus blocking the passage of air and the outflow of the secretion. The consequences are most frequently felt in the maxillary sinus and in the frontal sinus.

The causes of rhinitis

What are the causes of rhinitis? This pathology can be caused by exposure to certain substances, such as allergensFor this reason, it is also known as allergic rhinitis.

Allergens can be:

. It can also be caused by infectious factors – for example, bacteria or viruses – or anatomical.

Other causes that can increase the risk of rhinitis can be:

allergies in family history;

environmental pollution;

exposure to household allergens;

asma;

cold air;

perfumes;

strong odors;

smoke.

When the first symptoms appear, you should contact your doctor. The latter, through a history and some tests, will make the diagnosis and proceed with the right therapy.

How to cure rhinitis

What are the remedies against rhinitis? The cure depends on the triggering cause but, generally, the use of certain ones is foreseen drugs – as the antihistamines and topical corticosteroids – and immunotherapy.

The latter cure consists in inducing tolerance towards any allergen, by administering progressive doses of the latter.

It seems that even some natural and phytotherapeutic remedies are effective against rhinitis:

echinacea, for example, has a beneficial effect on the immune system;

nettle leaves reduce tissue swelling;

garlic reduces the allergic state;

turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties;

mint, pine and basil essential oils reduce congestion;

lavender essential oil relaxes the nervous system and rosemary essential oil helps to decongest the sense of tightness in the head.

The prognosis it depends on several factors: the timely intervention, the triggering cause and the seriousness of the situation, as well as the age and general state of health of the patient.