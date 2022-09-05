The iPhone 14 series was officially released near Apple’s autumn conference, and peripheral manufacturers have also launched iPhone 14-related accessories. For example, RHINOSHIELD has also released MagSage-compatible series mobile phone cases that support the iPhone 14 series models, as well as the very convenient MagSafe mobile phone holder accessories. “Rhino Shield Mount”, and there are three versions of the mount, the adhesive version is divided into the mount MINI and the mount MAX, and the mount MAX that supports the MagSafe function (MagSafe compatible), whether it is an Android user or an iPhone user. You can feel the new experience brought by the new mobile phone mount. This is the first to bring you an out-of-the-box evaluation to tell you what the convenience of the “Rhino Shield Mount” is!

The RHINOSHIELD rhinoceros shield bracket series can be regarded as raising the function of mobile phone case accessories to another level. After all, iPhone users now have more and more diverse needs and applications for mobile phones. In daily life, mobile phones are most often used to take pictures, watch dramas, watch movies, Playing games, playing music, video recording or video calling, etc. If you want to free your hands during these uses, you must buy a mobile phone holder. If you want to use it at the same time, it can be firmly buckled and used, don’t worry, through the Rhino Shield Fixing can solve it once.

Re-adhesive and compatible with MagSafe magnets

There are three styles of RHINOSHIELD rhinoceros shield holder series to choose from, which are divided into “Fix Frame MINI”, “Fix Frame MAX” and “Fix Frame MAX (MagSafe Compatible)”, you can see the picture on the outer packaging, and you can also feel the solid frame texture.

There are two sizes of the Rhino Shield Solid Frame Viscose: “Fixed Frame MINI” and “Fixed Frame MAX”. In addition, there is also a magnetic version of the Rhino Shield Solid Frame MAX for iPhone MagSafe, which can be directly attached to the iPhone body or MagSafe through magnetic suction. on a MagSafe phone case.

Recycled materials from packaging to product

I have to mention that the RHINOSHIELD rhinoceros shields are mostly made of recyclable and sustainable raw materials from packaging to products, so as to reduce the environmental burden as much as possible. It shows that the rhinoshield brand not only needs to create a mobile phone case that surpasses military regulations, but also has the concept of environmental protection and sustainability. Attention, and the solid frame is also made of 85% recycled materials, implementing the brand vision of “protecting the earth’s environment”.

Choose from thousands of customizable style racks

The style choices are also quite diversified. RHINOSHIELD rhinoceros shield frame officially also provides exclusive design models and joint design models. To avoid bumping into shirts and want to show personal charm, you can use the official personalization service to create your own style. Upload photos, text, and background colors, and there are thousands of combinations.

There are a lot of choices in the joint design, currently there are super ramming Naruto, Disney Toy Story, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Harry Potter, Snoopy, Cat Bug Kapo and Hello Kitty, etc. For more, please refer to RHINOSHIELD List of joint designs on the official website of Rhino Shield.

The packaging design is also quite ingenious. It does not require any scissors at all. After tearing it from the back, the rhino shield can be taken out directly. For example, the one below is a joint model of Naruto, using the “Xiao” fire in the story of Naruto. The cloud pattern logo is the theme color matching, and the handsomeness is explosive!

Washable and reusable viscose

So how to distinguish the MagSafe compatible version and the viscose version? The difference can be seen from the comparison of the pictures below. The left side is the “Rhino Shield MAX” that supports the MagSafe function, and the right side is the “Rhino Shield MAX” adhesive version. The outer layer of the adhesive will have more black adhesive. If it does not have the MagSafe function iPhone or Android mobile phones can also choose the sticky version to use, both have different advantages.

The RHINOSHIELD rhinoceros shield can be directly attached to the back cover of iPhone, Android mobile phone or mobile phone protective case. It should be noted that the adhesive is not suitable to be directly attached to the matte glass body or mobile phone case of special materials, that is, Pro It is recommended to install a mobile phone protective case to stick it, the stickiness will be stronger.

The advantage of the adhesive version of the Rhino Shield is that it can be pulled out and reused. If it is dirty, it can be washed directly with water. It will automatically restore the viscosity after it dries in the shade. Don’t worry about the viscosity becoming worse. The official test can be repeated more than 100 times. too big a problem.

In order to confirm the authenticity, Mr. Crazy directly took the glue holder and washed it with water, and then used the cold air of the hair dryer to quickly dry the water on the glue. .

Enhanced MagSafe magnetic design, easy to disassemble and effortless

If you buy an iPhone 12 or above, no matter whether you use a bare metal or a MagSafe protective case, you can use it with the MagSafe Magnetic Rhinoceros Shield Holder. As long as you get close, it will automatically click and be firmly attached to the back of the iPhone. It also provides a quick-disassembly and ultra-convenient design.

At present, the MagSafe-compatible magnetic mount does not have a small size, mainly because the MagSafe magnetic coil module is relatively large, but it can actually be used with the iPhone 13 Mini, so there is no need to worry about the MAX (MagSafe-compatible) mount being too large.

RHINOSHIELD claims that the adsorption force is twice as high as that of the original factory. It uses exclusive technology to additionally strengthen the design of the MagSafe magnetic ring module, so that the magnetic adsorption force is tighter than that of Apple’s original MagSafe charging accessories. It’s no exaggeration! The actual test of the MagSafe-compatible Rhino Shield Holder will not cause the phone to separate if it is directly held in the hand and thrown wildly. Together with the viscose version, it is also super tight, so there is almost no need to worry about the fixing frame and the mobile phone falling off directly in daily use (the actual measurement video is below).

Passed 200,000 opening and closing tests, ultra-durable and extremely stable

The Rhino Shield Rack needs to be pulled directly, and it can be used immediately, and it has passed 200,000 opening and closing tests, so there is no need to worry about the durability.

Easily grasp the mobile phone to reduce arm injury

Now the phone is getting bigger and heavier and heavier. For example, the iPhone Pro Max is overweight. Even Captain America is complaining (laughs). As a result, it won’t take long to use it in the hand, and it’s easy to feel sore. And most users who use the Pro series are accustomed to using their little fingers to support the mobile phone, which will cause calluses and finger joint pain after prolonged use. To avoid these injuries, you can use the Rhino Shield bracket to assist, and the fingers can be stuck in the bracket, It is also easier to hold the phone for a long time.



If your fingers are relatively large, you can also choose the “Rhino Shield MAX” style, which is very suitable as a selfie artifact. Whether you are taking a selfie from a top-down angle or a friend’s dinner, you don’t have to worry about the phone being unstable or not being able to find it. supported items.

If you need to take pictures every day, you don’t have to worry that the fixing frame will be stuck to the iPhone camera lens, so you can take it and take it!

A variety of angles can be freely changed

Of course, the main advantage of the Rhino Shield is the diversification of mobile phone stands. It can be used in both horizontal and vertical directions. It can be adjusted to different angles according to your needs, and it is super stable.

For example, when most people eat, they are accustomed to swiping their phones and watching videos. With the Rhino Shield, they don’t have to hold it in their hands or lay it flat on the table. They can directly put the bracket on the table, and they can browse various information immediately.

In addition, there are two changes in the lateral angle of the rhino shield holder, which can be directly attached to the mobile phone horizontally, or turned 90 degrees and fixed on the desktop.

For example, if you want to make a video call or video conference with your iPhone, you can directly stand on the table and start a video conference.

It can also be used as an artifact for chasing dramas, and you can start chasing Netflix, YouTube or Disney+ videos directly on the table, and the angle is just right on the table.

If you prefer a small style, you can choose the “Fixed MINI” viscose version, which has a higher degree of freedom and can play in a variety of ways. You can stick it anywhere on the fuselage as you like. phone center.

Rhino Shield MagSafe Compatible Series Phone Cases are here!

If you don’t know which phone case to buy that supports MagSafe function, you can consider buying RHINOSHIELD Rhino Shield Mod NX (MagSafe Compatible) Frame Back Cover Dual-purpose Phone Case, Clear (MagSafe Compatible) Transparent Phone Case for the fastest match! The iPhone’s carefully selected primary colors and the classic Apple logo are displayed on the transparent back.

Below is the latest Clear transparent mobile phone case from RHINOSHIELD Rhino Shield. This time, the MagSafe magnetic suction function design that everyone has been dreaming of has finally been added. The protective case is not only anti-drop, but also anti-yellowing of the mobile phone case. Free replacement once]guarantee, and also has the super magnetic attraction that supports the MagSafe function. With the Rhino Shield holder, there is no need to worry about slipping. At the same time, it can be matched with various MagSafe accessories, multi-color lens frames and lanyards, and can also be customized. Design drawings.

If you want to know more features of the Clear transparent model, you can refer to the previous unpacking evaluation: RhinoShield rhino shield Clear transparent mobile phone case unpacking actual measurement, lanyard, modular accessories play a personal style.

In addition, RHINOSHIELD has also launched exclusive protective cases for the iPhone 14 series. Each mobile phone case series meets the military-standard drop-resistant certification standards, such as the SolidSuit drop-resistant back cover phone case, the Clear transparent phone case and the Mod NX drop-resistant frame. The dual-purpose back cover allows you to enjoy more comprehensive zero-dead-angle security protection after you start the new iPhone 14.

Summary Is the RHINOSHIELD rhino shield worth buying?

The Rhino Shield Rack is an evolutionary multi-functional version of the common ring bracket on the market. It solves the problem that the ring bracket is not suitable for long-term use and greatly improves the comfort of use. At the same time, it is convenient to quickly disassemble and assemble the MagSafe compatible magnetic version at any time, and can be reused. The viscose model can be pasted and used again after being washed with water and dried in the shade. It is convenient in terms of angle and convenience. I plan to buy a small mobile phone holder that can be carried around and can be removed and used at any time, then the RHINOSHIELD rhino shield is absolutely suits you.