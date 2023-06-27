Rhododendron Losing Leaves: Causes and Solutions

Rhododendrons are generally low-maintenance, evergreen plants known for their colorful blooms. If you have a beautiful shrub in your yard that is losing its leaves, you might be concerned. The rhododendron loses leaves in summer for a number of reasons and here’s what can cause it and how you can get your plant back in shape.

Rhododendron Losing Leaves: What Causes Leaf Loss?

The evergreen rhododendron may shed a few leaves in summer, which is a normal process. However, if you find that your shrub is continuously shedding many leaves at once, it can be worrying. But if you know how to spot problems early or even prevent them, your plants have a better chance of growing healthy and happy.

Too little water in summer

If your rhododendron’s leaves are turning yellow and falling off, a dry spell may be to blame. The shrub has a fairly shallow root system and does not tolerate a lack of water. If it doesn’t rain, you should water it regularly and keep the top layer of soil moist.

To prevent this, cover the soil with a 5 cm layer of mulch to conserve moisture. It is best to use pine bark mulch as this creates the preferred acidic soil for the rhododendron.

Also keep in mind that potted plants need more water as they dry out faster on hot summer days.

Waterlogging leads to leaf loss

The rhododendron needs moist soil to thrive, but it does not tolerate waterlogging. Withered, drooping leaves that eventually fall off are a sign that it’s being overwatered and the roots aren’t getting the oxygen they need.

This often happens during heavy rains, when the soil cannot drain properly, or with potted plants that don’t have drainage holes in their containers.

Applying mulch can improve soil structure in the garden, allowing moisture to be retained and excess water to drain away. Also provide a well-drained soil mix for the potted plants.

Excessive heat and sunburn

If temperatures get too high in summer, the plant can dry out and shed its leaves. At air temperatures above 35 °C, the evergreen shrub should be regularly supplied with moisture. Once the rhododendron is potted, move it to a cooler location.

At extremely high temperatures and too much direct sunlight, sunburn can also cause the leaves of the plant to fall off. They first turn bright yellow with a little sunburn and with more severe damage they develop brown spots and look dried out.

Put shade fabric in the garden on particularly hot days and move sunburned potted plants to a more shady spot.

Rhododendron loses leaves after transplanting

If you have recently transplanted your rhododendron into the garden, it may take a while for the root system to develop. Although you then water the plant, it cannot get enough nutrients due to the compact structure of the root ball. Therefore, she gets hanging leaves, which she sheds later.

To fix this problem, use an irrigation system or drip hose that dispenses small amounts of water. When the root balls are well watered again, the leaves will soon recover.

Infestation by weevils

Your rhododendron can shed its leaves even if it is infested with weevils and their larvae. The adult beetles eat the edges of the leaves of the plant, but the larvae that live in the soil do most of the damage as they eat the roots. This leads to wilting of the leaves and eventual death of the plant.

To combat these pesky pests, try to collect as many larvae from the soil as possible. A very effective method against weevils is also treatment with natural nematodes.

Other pests that attack rhododendron’s lush foliage and cause foliar damage include lacewings and spider mites.

Watch out for fungal diseases

A fungal infection can also be the reason why the rhododendron loses its leaves. Phytophthora root rot is one of the most common fungal diseases affecting the roots of rhododendrons.

If this is causing the leaves to drop, you will see many signs of rot when you dig up the roots. Unfortunately, by the time you see the first signs on the leaves, the disease is already advanced in the root area.

If a fungal disease is present, you should carefully discard the plant and replace the soil at that point.

To prevent fungal diseases, make sure that the shrub is not planted too deep. Otherwise it will be exposed to too much water, which can lead to root rot and promote the development of fungal diseases.

