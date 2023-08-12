RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG publishes results for the first half of 2023 / Outlook …

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closed the first half of 2023 with an increase in sales of 2.4 percent to EUR 728.2 million (2022: EUR 711.2 million). From January to June 2023, 446,022 outpatients and inpatients were treated in the clinics and medical care centers of the RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Group, 4.4 percent more than in the same period of the previous year (2022: 427,344).

At EUR 45.2 million, EBITDA was below the previous year’s level (2022: EUR 52.8 million). The cost of materials increased to EUR 237.0 million (2022: EUR 214.0 million) due to the increase in procurement prices. Taking into account depreciation, financing costs and taxes, the EBITDA results in consolidated earnings of EUR 12.2 million (2022: EUR 12.8 million).

The key figures for the first six months are influenced by two main developments: On the one hand, the persistent inflation and coping with the effects of higher energy and commodity prices as well as the geopolitical risks resulting from the war in Ukraine. On the other hand, from a strike lasting several weeks at the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg (UKGM) in the spring of this year, which led to massive cuts in outpatient and inpatient care.

After the UKGM and ver.di agreed on April 14, 2023 on a key issues paper for the conclusion of a “Job security and relief collective agreement for UKGM and UKGM Service GmbH”, work is now being done successfully to overcome the economic consequences of the strike.

This is also intended to take advantage of the opportunities that have opened up from an agreement signed at the end of February 2023 between the State of Hesse, the Universities of Gießen and Marburg, the University Hospital Gießen and Marburg and RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG on the investment funding to which UKGM is entitled. After RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG had already invested more than EUR 750 million from its own funds in UKGM in the past, a further almost EUR 850 million will be invested in patient care, research and teaching over the next ten years.

The state funding of around 529 million euros, combined with investments of around 319 million euros from own funds, will support the two university clinics in being able to continue to offer top-class university medicine in medical, technical and structural terms in the future.

outlook

For the current 2023 financial year, we continue to expect sales of EUR 1.5 billion in a range of 5 percent up and down. We expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be between EUR 103 million and EUR 109 million.

The outlook is subject to significant uncertainties related to the geopolitical risks resulting from the war in Ukraine and subject to any regulatory intervention affecting the compensation structure in 2023.

You can read the complete earnings release in the half-year report 2023.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The clinics offer excellent medicine with direct connections to universities and research institutions. Around 855,000 patients are treated every year at the five locations Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as the central clinic in Bad Berka. The company employs over 18,100 people. The innovative RHÖN campus concept for cross-sector and forward-looking health care in rural areas, the consistent continuation of the gradual digital change in the company and the strategic partnership with Asklepios are important pillars of the corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent company under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

