Rhubarb cake with meringue as a quick cake with batter

A rhubarb meringue cake is perfect if you’re looking for a quick dessert that still looks good (and of course tastes good). Feel free to add a few strawberries to the recipe and simply use fewer rhubarb stalks for a strawberry rhubarb meringue cake. We will now show you how you can bake this delicious dessert.

Bake rhubarb cake with meringue

The rhubarb pie recipe also calls for a little lemon juice and zest, which adds an extra pleasing flavor that complements the veggies in the pie. In principle, you only prepare a batter, which you then add the chopped sticks to.

For the dough:

  • 1 kg rhubarb, cleaned, peeled and cut into small pieces (or substitute any amount with strawberries)
  • 1 tablespoon of sugar
  • 125g softened butter
  • 250 grams of sugar
  • 1 packet of vanilla sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 4 medium eggs
  • 200 grams of flour
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 2 TL Backpulver
  • 2-3 tbsp milk

For the meringue:

  • 200 grams of sugar
  • 4 egg whites of medium-sized eggs

Preparation of the simple cake

Rhubarb Meringue Cake - Easy to make with egg white topping

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease a springform pan.

  • Place the rhubarb in a bowl with a tablespoon of sugar and set aside to steep.
  • In a separate bowl, mix the butter with the sugar, vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice.
  • Gradually add the eggs.
  • In another bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, and salt).
  • Add the dry mixture to the butter mixture.
  • Stir in the milk.
  • Pour the batter into the mold and smooth it out.
  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, then allow the cake to cool for 5 minutes (do not turn off the oven yet).
  • Prepare the meringue as a topping by simply beating the egg whites with the sugar until stiff.
  • Remove the springform ring.
  • Spread the meringue over the cake and use the spatula to create slight waves.
  • Return the cake to the oven for an additional 20 to 25 minutes, until the top edges of the meringue begin to brown. Alternatively, you can also use a flambéing device for this purpose.
Cake recipe with batter and fruits

