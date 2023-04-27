Rhubarb cake with meringue as a quick cake with batter

A rhubarb meringue cake is perfect if you’re looking for a quick dessert that still looks good (and of course tastes good). Feel free to add a few strawberries to the recipe and simply use fewer rhubarb stalks for a strawberry rhubarb meringue cake. We will now show you how you can bake this delicious dessert.

Bake rhubarb cake with meringue

The rhubarb pie recipe also calls for a little lemon juice and zest, which adds an extra pleasing flavor that complements the veggies in the pie. In principle, you only prepare a batter, which you then add the chopped sticks to.

For the dough:

1 kg rhubarb, cleaned, peeled and cut into small pieces (or substitute any amount with strawberries)

1 tablespoon of sugar

125g softened butter

250 grams of sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 medium eggs

200 grams of flour

1 pinch of salt

2 TL Backpulver

2-3 tbsp milk

For the meringue:

200 grams of sugar

4 egg whites of medium-sized eggs

Preparation of the simple cake

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease a springform pan.