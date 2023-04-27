Rhubarb cake with meringue as a quick cake with batter

A rhubarb meringue cake is perfect if you’re looking for a quick dessert that still looks good (and of course tastes good). Feel free to add a few strawberries to the recipe and simply use fewer rhubarb stalks for a strawberry rhubarb meringue cake. We will now show you how you can bake this delicious dessert.
Bake rhubarb cake with meringue
The rhubarb pie recipe also calls for a little lemon juice and zest, which adds an extra pleasing flavor that complements the veggies in the pie. In principle, you only prepare a batter, which you then add the chopped sticks to.
For the dough:
- 1 kg rhubarb, cleaned, peeled and cut into small pieces (or substitute any amount with strawberries)
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 125g softened butter
- 250 grams of sugar
- 1 packet of vanilla sugar
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 4 medium eggs
- 200 grams of flour
- 1 pinch of salt
- 2 TL Backpulver
- 2-3 tbsp milk
For the meringue:
- 200 grams of sugar
- 4 egg whites of medium-sized eggs
Preparation of the simple cake
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease a springform pan.
- Place the rhubarb in a bowl with a tablespoon of sugar and set aside to steep.
- In a separate bowl, mix the butter with the sugar, vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice.
- Gradually add the eggs.
- In another bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, and salt).
- Add the dry mixture to the butter mixture.
- Stir in the milk.
- Pour the batter into the mold and smooth it out.
- Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, then allow the cake to cool for 5 minutes (do not turn off the oven yet).
- Prepare the meringue as a topping by simply beating the egg whites with the sugar until stiff.
- Remove the springform ring.
- Spread the meringue over the cake and use the spatula to create slight waves.
- Return the cake to the oven for an additional 20 to 25 minutes, until the top edges of the meringue begin to brown. Alternatively, you can also use a flambéing device for this purpose.