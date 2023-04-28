Rhubarb recipes for desserts: cake, crumble and cream

Rhubarb season is in full swing and all connoisseurs want to take advantage of that for treats. The vegetable is particularly popular for desserts, because its sourness goes perfectly with the sweetness of desserts. And the possibilities are really numerous. We have put together the tastiest rhubarb recipes for desserts for you. For a spontaneous and quick snack or the next coffee party or for brunch, you will fall in love!

Perfect rhubarb recipes for desserts – creams, cakes and crumbles

The rhubarb offers numerous possible uses and is particularly good in desserts, which it gives a pleasantly sour note. Be it creams in jars or cakes, all rhubarb dessert recipes are worth trying. How about the following?

Rhubarb crumble with oatmeal

Everyone loves crumble cakes, but not everyone has the time or desire to make a yeast dough for the base (although this one is really delicious). The perfect alternative is a so-called crumble, which combines the sweet sprinkles with a fruity filling. Our rhubarb crumble with oatmeal is quick to make and somehow like a cake, although the base is missing. Prepare the dessert according to this recipe.

Rhubarb dessert in a glass with mascarpone and quark

Should it go even faster? Then a simple rhubarb dessert in a glass is a good idea. A delicious fruit cream is layered here, which you prepare from rhubarb and, if you like, with a few strawberries or raspberries for more color, as well as a white cream made from mascarpone and quark. The dessert is pleasantly sweet without feeling heavy on the stomach afterwards. The treat is also perfect as a snack between meals. You can find the recipe here.

Rhubarb Recipes for Desserts – Cheesecake with rhubarb

Cheesecake? Of course, the favorite cannot be missing from our list of rhubarb recipes for desserts! And the combination with rhubarb is just wonderful, as this recipe will show you. You can top it with sprinkles that you bake briefly beforehand. But if you want to make a quick no-bake cheesecake, just omit the cake sprinkles. Allow a few extra hours for the cake to set in the refrigerator. If you would like to bake the recipe, have a look here.

Rhubarb pie with meringue

A simple batter into which you stir in rhubarb and, if you like, strawberries and finally add a topping of egg white and sugar: That actually describes this simple rhubarb meringue cake quite well. There is also a subtle aroma of lemon juice and zest, which gives the dessert the finishing touch. The recipe is so simple that even a beginner will have no trouble preparing it. Just see for yourself!