Home Health Rhythmic and mistreatment in the gym From the interrogations the confirmations to the accusations – breaking latest news
Health

Rhythmic and mistreatment in the gym From the interrogations the confirmations to the accusations – breaking latest news

by admin
Rhythmic and mistreatment in the gym From the interrogations the confirmations to the accusations – breaking latest news
from Mara Rodella

About ten gymnasts aged between 13 and 15 are alleged victims

They, the alleged victims: a dozen “baby” gymnasts aged between 13 and 15 years. With a sporting career at the highest levels ahead. But also the companions who attended the same gym. Or the moms. All, in essence, would have reiterated the allegations that the deputy prosecutor Alessio Bernardi, owner of the file, hypothesized in the file opened for alleged ill-treatment in the gym after the initial complaint – filed last August with a complaint at the police station – by two girls. To which more have been added month after month. The interrogations before the prosecutor are essentially over: everyone would return the confirmation of a series of abuses and harassments, psychological and physical, that the very young gymnasts would have been forced to suffer in the Nemesi academy in Calcinato where they trained. The obsessive and maniacal control of weight, the “violent” methods, the abnegation and the constraints: a picture, in short, such as to outline and corroborate a picture that would go far beyond the perimeter of rigor and severity set by a practiced sport at national level and, in some cases, not only.

All the gymnasts who have decided to report or who in the end said they were victims would have left the rhythmic, at least for now. And with her the dreams of a medal, to be pursued with commitment and constant effort, but not with a sort of constraint and prostration that would have crossed the limit. At least according to their stories. Only one — rising rhythmic star — who is 15 years old and was among the first two to file a complaint, after a period of “pause” has started again to train somewhere else. But not without difficulty and, above all, it seems also with psychological support.

See also  "Modern Warfare" was stolen and "Goblin Slayer" was used as a promotional map for the store package | 4Gamers

The story remains very delicate. Also because it is the first case in Italy where an ordinary prosecutor, therefore at a criminal level, opens a file for alleged ill-treatment perpetrated in the sports arena.

Since the prosecutor last week, the leaders of the Italian Gymnastics Federation of Italy were also heard – the president Gherardo Tecchi, the general secretary Roberto Pentrella and the technical commissioner Emanuela Maccarini – summoned as people informed on the facts to clarify and contextualize the modalities of “functioning” of the “structure” and above all the relations with the peripheral gymnasiums, including Brescia: the absence of any interference or pressure from the central headquarters (therefore from the coach to the “colleagues” would have emerged). Therefore, each provincial centre, although affiliated to the FIG – and in the case of Calcinato to other entities – would have full organizational and decision-making autonomy, as also later specified by the Federation itself.

Even the academy in Desio, where Emanuela Maccarani coaches, ended up at the center of the storm after the complaint of two former Farfalle of the national team, but “at the moment there are no elements to proceed with any dispute” said the federal prosecutor Michele Rossetti. The Brescian investigation goes on, it is not excluded that the times are tightened to close the circle.

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 5:45 pm)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Most expensive drug in the world, what it...

children most affected, classes decimated

Gemmato, focus on family doctors and pharmacies network...

Baby milk withdrawn from the market, the alarm...

The nurse arrives directly at the pharmacy: “Working...

Multiple sclerosis, incidence in Sardinia among the highest...

Alzheimer’s in the province, the age of patients...

The 3 Seeds friends of Diabetes, here are...

Fimmg: “Bene Gemmato on Community Houses. The reform...

Ventimiglia, the Agosta pharmacy becomes a vaccination point...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy