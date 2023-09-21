Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Successfully Advocates for Separate Entrances Amidst Migrant Hub in Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia Gymnastics Club Successfully Advocates for Separate Entrances for Migrants and Gymnasts

The Sgr Ginnastica Reggiana, a rhythmic gymnastics club in Reggio Emilia, Italy, has successfully appealed to the local administration for separate entrances for migrants and gymnasts. The club, which has about one hundred members aged between 6 and 24, expressed concern about the safety of their athletes who trained just a few meters away from the hub where migrants are welcomed in via Mazzacurati.

The sports councilor, Raffaella Curioni, responded to the appeal, assuring the club that they were working alongside the sports association to monitor the situation. Curioni mentioned that the separation of entrances was a temporary and provisional measure and that the administration had collaborated with the municipality’s technicians to create clear and identifiable paths for the entry and exit of athletes and migrants. Additional insulating structures were also put in place to further separate the gym entrance from the hub.

Silvana Valcavi, the president of the gymnastics club, supported the appeal and highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of their gymnasts. Valcavi clarified that the request for separate entrances was not due to considering migrants as potentially dangerous but as a preventive measure to ensure fair coexistence.

To address any potential security concerns that may arise in the future, the club had contemplated the idea of hiring private surveillance if the municipality did not implement adequate measures. However, it appears that this intervention will not be necessary as the administration has taken steps to address the issue.

The hub in Via Mazzacurati was established as a response to the government’s request to manage the influx of migrants in the city. Councilor Curioni emphasized the efforts made by Reggio Emilia in managing the situation but expressed disappointment with the lack of support from the government in terms of providing tools for quality reception and inclusion.

The local administration assured the club and the public that they understood the concerns raised and pledged to ensure a peaceful coexistence between migrants and gymnasts. They vowed to address any critical issues that may arise and remain hopeful that the situation will be resolved in a short period.

Overall, the successful appeal by Sgr Ginnastica Reggiana highlights the importance of considering the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders involved in situations requiring temporary accommodations. By advocating for separate entrances, the club has taken a proactive approach in creating an environment conducive to both sporting activities and the management of migration challenges.

