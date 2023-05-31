Home » Ribbon cutting for the gym
Today at 12 in via Matilde di Canossa 23 ribbon cutting in Toano for the reopening of the renovated gym. “The renovation of the municipal multipurpose gym – says the mayor Vincenzo Volpi – has seen a structural consolidation and adaptation to fire prevention regulations. Today we can guarantee a new, safer, more welcoming, beautiful structure. A structure capable of hosting initiatives and not only sporting events: it will also be a meeting point and vitality for the country”.

