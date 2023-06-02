“Ribociclib therapy for breast cancer safe and well tolerated”

(beraking latest news) – “The Natalee study on ribociclib certainly represents a step forward for the adjuvant treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer. In fact, it has been shown to significantly reduce relapses, after diagnosis, while preserving quality of life”. This was stated by Fabio Puglisi, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs CRO of Aviano, today on the sidelines of the presentation by Novartis of the positive data of the primary endpoint of the phase III registration study Natalee at the annual congress of Asco (Society of medical oncology).

“We have known and used ribociclib for some time in the advanced stage of the disease, the metastatic – metastatic – recalls Puglisi who is also a full professor and director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology at the University of Udine – In the Natalee study, however, ribociclib is was also used at a lower dose, 400 mg instead of 600 mg, this certainly made it possible to preserve a good quality of life. Not only that, the combination of ribociclib with endocrine therapy does not increase the number of side effects compared to what was found with endocrine therapy alone. The only really increased side effect is neutropenia” – reduction in the number of circulating neutrophils – “which we know however is easily manageable. We can say that “it is undoubtedly a well-tolerated therapy with the ability to preserve a good quality of life for our patients diagnosed with early stage breast cancer” he concludes.