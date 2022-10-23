CREMONA – “We’ll never stop until it’s done”: he spelled the syllables well, the scientist from Cremona Riccardo Sabatinilie to Life Itself of CNN, the world conference that brings together the most important researchers in the world in terms of health, spoke about oncological immunotherapy. Ensuring that the Orion Biosciences will not give up. And presenting before the medical elite, including the Nobel Prize for Immuno-Oncology Jim Allison, a new weapon to be used in a battle that has been going on for thousands of years. Sabatini’s speech was broadcast by the US television station and has bounced around the world: 20 minutes of technical-scientific explanations, millions of views and then the conclusion: “Now it’s time to the big test” (now it’s time for experimentation), followed by applause. «We are usually very silent – commented the Cremonese -, but when Marc Hodosh e Sanjay Gupta of CNN they asked us to share what we are working on, we couldn’t say no ».

The 40-year-old from Cremona (degree in Physics in Brescia, master in Quantum Mechanics in Trieste, doctorate from Sissa, post doctorate in Lausanne) has lived in Boston for years. Today he is one of the most influential scientists in the world and is trying to rewrite the future of humanity, answering the question that has been posed for 3,800 years now: how is cancer treated?

“I’m a nerd. This is the best explanation I can give to tell where my profession starts from – Riccardo tells us -. At a certain point biology has been digitized and I, as a theoretical physicist accustomed to numbers and equations, was able to start working in this sector. The battle we are carrying on? It started millennia ago. We can’t not try. And thanks to giants like Jim Allisonalso on the stage of Life Itself, now we have a new strategy: activate the immune system which, as with viruses and bacteria, can be an exceptional weapon against cancer. A very profound scientific challenge and a completely different vision ».

The focus of the Orionis team, which is based in the United States and Europe, is indeed understand how to reactivate the immune system, the human body’s natural defense armament, so that it can take care of the tumor: «A conceptual difference with respect to chemotherapy», explains Sabatini. Clinical trials, which will be possible thanks to the $ 55 million raised by Orionis, aim to demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach.

Still strongly linked to Cremona even if on the other side of the ocean, Sabatini fondly remembers the teachings of one of his professors. Not just any one, but the current mayor Gianluca Galimbertiwho guided him in the experimental physics laboratories at the University: «Very sweet, smart, always precise – describes the 40-year-old -. During his lessons I learned not only formulas but mindset: that’s where I learned to understand and test experimental hypotheses ».

Riccardo always returns to the city willingly, for example on the occasion of events in support of the non-profit organization Occhi Azzurri to which he is particularly attached. “I should have been there for TedX too – he adds -, but unfortunately the plane arrived the next day“. Returning to a permanent basis in the shadow of Torrazzo is unlikely, but he admits that if he did one day he would have no doubts about the topic to devote himself to: “Biotechnologies applied to animal husbandry and agriculture – he concludes – because I believe that Cremona has enormous potential in this branch. Thanks to the companies in the sector with decades of experience and al university center financed by Cavaliere Arvedi, I believe that there is indeed the possibility of transforming the city into an international center for research in the field of animal and plant biology. In Cremona we have it in our veins and numerous startups could be born. Yes, if I were here and I had to found a company … I would have no doubts: I would focus on this sector ».

In the meantime, however, an ancestral challenge awaits him. Which he illustrated to the world with stubbornness, professionalism and enthusiasm. And also with a good dose of hope. With a desire to help find the answer to that question – How is cancer treated? – appeared for the first time on a papyrus of almost four thousand years ago.