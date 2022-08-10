Home Health Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects
Health

Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

by admin
Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

Consider one snack healthy, also suitable for those who follow diets to lose weight, rice cakes actually hide some side effects from which experts warn. Often garnished with various types of toppings – from fruit to honey – these snacks are for many the ‘light’ alternative in case of hunger pangs between meals. In fact, compared to bread, crackers and chips, rice cakes are low in calories and sodium but like any food it is better not to overdo the quantities.

You may also like

River City Girls 2 appears to be delayed...

properties, benefits, use and contraindications

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has a closed Xbox beta...

Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of...

Teach you to use Windows 11’s Snap Layout...

here is who has to do it and...

Buy tickets must learn #NTP school time program...

Monkeypox, 4-year-old girl infected in Germany: she has...

Covid: 43,084 new cases 177 victims. Rate at...

Withdrawal water for staph: here are the symptoms

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy