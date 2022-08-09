Home Health Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects
Health

Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

by admin
Rice cakes, dieticians warn about side effects

Consider one snack healthy, also suitable for those who follow diets to lose weight, rice cakes actually hide some side effects from which experts warn. Often garnished with various types of toppings – from fruit to honey – these snacks are for many the ‘light’ alternative in case of hunger pangs between meals. In fact, compared to bread, crackers and chips, rice cakes are low in calories and sodium but like any food it is better not to overdo the quantities.

You may also like

Nuclear medicine, white blood cell scintigraphy activated

Monkeypox, 4-year-old girl infected in Germany: she has...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

“Pac-Man Eats the World” unveils the latest game...

Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of...

Monkeypox, because it must be a warning to...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

Warner Bros. movies will no longer be released...

accused of health problems

Mosquito traps so we will know if West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy