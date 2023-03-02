Are you tired of the extra kilos and want to get rid of them but have you tried many diets without having achieved the desired results? Then you definitely need to try the rice diet.

Apparently this food plan ensures amazing results and lasts only one week, therefore it does not impose long restrictive diets that are impossible to continue over time.

The rice diet is depopulating because it is sustainable over time, improves digestion, abdominal swelling, and is a light diet capable of detoxifying our body and making us lose excess kg. Here’s how it works.

The rice diet, the super effective one-week meal plan

Diets are subject to fads just like everything else from clothing to phones to fitness to hairstyling. Whether this is right or wrong unfortunately doesn’t make much difference because this trend does not seem destined to disappear. It is therefore worthwhile to inquire and choose the most effective diet and the best from the point of view of health.

So after hearing about diet paleo, high protein diet, zone diet and other types of diets aimed at weight loss, now an effective diet has apparently been discovered, which it lasts only seven days and allows you to achieve amazing results. This is the rice diet.

But be careful: you certainly won’t have to eat only rice! Let’s see on which foods it is based and above all on which principles of nutrition. Let’s find out about this new food plan.

How it works and what to eat

The rice diet was developed by professor Nicola Sorrentino for the well-known rice producer Scotti riceand is part of the project Dietidea.

This particular meal plan focuses on a daily consumption of afoods that are the basis of the Mediterranean diet, with the exception of fish, eggs and both red and white meat. Therefore, thanks to the total absence of proteins of animal origin, there is a profound detoxifying effect and the cells are purified in a natural way.

The foods to be consumed are fruit, vegetables and all legumes, and, of course, cereals, especially rice. So this diet, in addition to making you lose weight and encouraging a real metabolic reset, is also the ideal solution for those who have gluten intolerances or allergies to lactose and eat veggy the vegetarian.

If you’ve never tried it, then you’d better do an experiment on yourself and follow a food plan based on the rice diet for at least seven days, clearly with portions of macronutrients based on your personal calorie needs.

