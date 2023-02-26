Surely the rice diet allows you to deflate quickly and to lose weight, without too many restrictions or feeling the painful pangs of hunger.

Following the indications of nutritionistsyou can easily go down by 2 kilos of weight per week.

The important thing, however, is to follow the indications above all on the deadlines beyond which not to gobecause it would become unhealthy.

In fact, the rice diet features some important contraindicationsincluding a certain one monotony not to be underestimated, when you decide to resort to a certain diet.

Here are specific features, pros and cons of this diet and the scheme to follow day after day.

Rice diet: how it works

A premise is necessary, since i advice given in this section dedicated to health come from nutritionists and experts but they are good in general and not for everyone.

This is the main reason why it is indispensable be followed in the choice of diet more suitable for himself.

Indeed, those that are found online, are general indications which are good for healthy people. Those who suffer from some health disorder or has altered values of diabetes, cholesterol, blood sugar and so on, absolutely cannot resort to do-it-yourself.

The rice diet is generally well tolerated, since it is perfect also for those with food intolerances or suffer from celiac disease.

The first phase of the diet involves a week based exclusively on rice onlynot only to eat, but also in the form of drink or biscuits or barsaccompanied by seasonal fruit and vegetables (however without exceeding 800-900 calories per day).

The second phase, on the other hand, envisages replenish meat and fish or low-fat dairy products, for a total of about 1200 calories per day. We proceed in this way until we reach the ideal weight.

The third stage is to maintenance. Once you reach your goal, you continue to eat this way so you don’t get fat. At this point, they can be increased some quantities per portion and add some of the foods allowed by the diet.

For example, all legumes or other grainsto eat from time to time, such as millet, quinoa, spelled buckwheat, rye, barley and wheat as well as potatoes.

To be banned altogether, during the period of rice dietthe following foods:

It is good to pay attention to the management of eggs in feeding.

Rice diet: contraindications

Certainly, during the first weeks, i hunger pangs will be feltconsidering that you have to lose all the extra pounds.

Afterwards, integrate all foods shown above to the portions of rice, allows you to face the day without suffering and also with a certain amount of taste.

Indeed, there are many rice-based recipes that you can preparetaking care however to always choose the wholemeal one such as Venus black or red, and not the white one which has a much higher glycemic index.

But without a doubt it’s not a diet you can stick to for too long. Apart from the aforementioned monotony and excessive repetitiveness of the food pattern, the rice diet promotes the loss of muscle mass, lower the pressure because rice is diuretic and sodium-free, it entails flatulence and, in general, causes a number of nutritional imbalancesespecially calcium, iron, vitamin D and so on.

Rice diet: weekly scheme

The most difficult stage of rice diet is undoubtedly the one concerning the First week. In fact, it is expected to eat only rice with vegetables and fruit throughout the day.

At breakfast you can opt for some cream of rice with honey for example, one Orange juice by mid-morning. At lunch, boiled brown rice and a fruit and dinner rice soup with vegetables.

• The second phase begins to be more bearable, since you they add meat, fish and dairy products.

Here is the typical scheme:

• breakfast based on yogurt, with brown rice flakes, tea or coffee without sugar

• for the snack mid-morning, a freshly squeezed orange juice

• a lunch you can opt for boiled brown rice and low-fat cheese and sautéed vegetables. The only condiment allowed is a spoonful of EVO oil

• for the snack mid-afternoon a seasonal fruit is fine

• for the cena finally, a slice of steamed hake (or grilled chicken breast) accompanied by cooked vegetables and boiled red rice.

Only later is it possible to lose weight and make rice more “substantial”. adding i legumes or preparing some risottos but without the addition of butter or margarine.

Paying attention to the daily calories, it can be concluded by stating however that eating rice every day is monotonous but healthy. In fact, it is highly detoxifying, strengthens the immune system and helps balance cholesterol and blood pressure values.