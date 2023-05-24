Rice: the Selenio and Argo varieties are also healthy for diabetics

The unexpected results of the most extensive and complete survey on some varieties of Italian rice undermine some beliefs and, potentially, even some deep-rooted eating habits, as well as “revolutionizing” the diet of those suffering from diabetes.

For the first time, in fact, it has been demonstrated that some varieties of rice have a glycemic index value which places Italian rice in line with other cereals. In addition, two varieties of Italian rice, already in cultivation, Selenium e Argohave a glycemic index value of 49.2 and 50.5 respectively, extraordinary values ​​when compared to 70 for white bread and 100 for sugar, a parameter used as a reference.

This is an unexpected discovery that allows you to correct the nutritional program even for those suffering from obesity, metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes and in general for those who want to follow a healthy diet. The research project was carried out thanks to studies financed by the Ente Nazionale Risi in collaboration with the University of Pavia and the Polytechnic of Turin. «Rice is a healthy productindicated for everyone and for the first time we have available a scientific work that demonstrates it», he intervenes Paolo CarràPresident of Ente Nazionale Risi.

Some varieties of rice are also suitable for those with hyperglycemic disease

«Milled rice has always been considered a food with a high glycemic index and therefore to be consumed rarely and with caution by diabetics. This research debunks this negative myth. It also highlights how too some varieties of rice can be fully included in a diet with a glycemic load suitable for those with hyperglycemic pathology».

The glycemic index is a rating system that is only used for foods that contain carbohydrates, such as rice. Those with a high glycemic index contain carbohydrates which have the ability to make the food metabolizable faster with an increase in blood sugar. «The aim of our study was to evaluate the glycemic index and amylose of 25 varieties of rice Japonica“, tells Mariangela Rondanelli of the University of Pavia.

Rice: Selenio and Argo varieties are best for diabetics

“The results showed for the first time that as the amylose content increases, the glycemic index decreases. Hence, the classification of the 25 Japonica rice cultivars based on low, medium and high glycemic response, with conclusions that pave the way for new nutritional approaches. The two varieties, Selenio and Argo, which are in the lower range, are suitable for subjects both with full-blown diabetes and with impaired fasting blood sugar, a condition that predisposes to diabetic disease. The Carnaroli Classico variant, widely available, has a medium glycemic index».

The advantages speak for themselves: Selenium and Argon represent an additional strategy for early dietary treatment, in order to stop or at least slow down the disease when it is not yet full-blown, and for the prevention of hypoglycemia in those who already have diabetes, a situation which increases the risk of complications.