Every woman wants to have shiny, black and voluminous hair. But not everyone can raise their mani if asked “who has voluminous hair?” In fact, Harvard Health Publishing has found that the hair loss it’s a fairly common problem, faced by about a third of donne. As women age, especially in the post-menopause, two thirds suffer from baldness or thinning hair. If you are one of them, you must have tried different shampoos and hair treatments. Maybe it’s time to check out your kitchen and look for thewater Of rice for hair growth.

To find out if rice water works for hair growth, Health Shots reached out to Dr. Smita Naram, an Ayurvedic physician and pharmaceutical herbalist.

Benefits of rice water for hair

We know that rice is rich in carbohydrates which is why women aiming for weight loss eliminate it from their diet. But carbohydrates can be good for hair! Here are some of the reasons why using rice water is good for your hair.

• Contains inositol, which is a carbohydrate. It can help repair damaged hair and thus stimulate hair growth, says Dr. Naram.

• It also has a pH level close to the pH level of hair. This in turn prevents hair damage and breakage.

• Rice water contains vitamins B and E, which nourish the hair and improve its texture.

• May soothe the scalp and reduce inflammation. It can help reduce dandruff and improve hair elasticity.

Rice water for hair growth

Expert claims that rice water can aid in hair growth by providing inositol, amino acids, nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and protection from free radicals and environmental stressors. It can also strengthen hair roots and prevent hair breakage, leading to longer, healthier hair.

How to make rice water for hair?

It’s easy to make rice water at home. Here’s what to do –

1. Wash thoroughly a cup of rice with water and then add two cups of water.

2. After 30 minutes, drain the rice and collect the water in a container.

3. To use rice water on your hair, apply it and massage your scalp.

4. Leave on hair for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with cold water.

Club rice water with other natural ingredients for hair growth

You can always use rice water directly, but mixing it with other natural ingredients can boost its hair-growth benefits, says Dr. Naram.

Rice water with natural ingredients:

1. Amla o uva spina indiana

Eating isn’t the only way to enjoy the health benefits of amla. You can add amla to your rice water, as it is rich in vitamin C, which helps nourish hair follicles, promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

They are known for their high concentration of protein, which can help strengthen hair. Once your hair gets stronger, hair breakage will no longer be a problem. It also promotes growth when combined with rice water.

3. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is believed to increase blood circulation in the scalp and also help stimulate hair growth. Hence, you can always use rosemary oil for hair growth.

Can anyone be allergic to rice water?

Rice water is generally safe, but some people may be allergic to it, says the expert. If allergic reactions occur, use should be discontinued immediately. Additionally, women with oily hair or scalps should avoid using rice water, as it can make the hair greasy and strip it of its natural oils.

How often can you use rice water?

It’s best not to overdo the rice water. It can be used on hair once or twice a week to promote hair growth, strengthen hair and prevent breakage. It can also be used as a leave-in conditioner and, when combined with other natural ingredients, can help promote healthy hair growth.