Ride 4 Vape 2023, Roccatti: «Electronic cigarette means of public health»

Ride 4 Vape 2023, Roccatti: «Electronic cigarette means of public health»

The fourth edition of the symbolic journey by bicycle ended yesterday in the late afternoon – over 230 kilometers from breaking latest news to Rome – born in 2020 to raise public awareness of issues relating to vaping and the principle of risk reduction. The president of Anafe Umberto Roccatti upon arrival at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health: «The important thing was to deliver two messages to the minister. The first is that the 95% reduced risk is a fact and no longer a novelty, for people who don’t stop smoking the only way is the electronic cigarette. The second is that a table must be opened to prevent access to minors and on the other hand to facilitate access to smokers who cannot stop smoking. Italy is at a crossroads, let’s hope we will be able to use the electronic cigarette as a means of public health“.

