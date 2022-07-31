Home Health Riders Republic’s third season ends with a BMX event
Riders Republic's third season ends with a BMX event

Riders Republic's third season ends with a BMX event

Ubisoft officially kicked off the third season of Riders Republic. Dubbed Summer Break, the season will run for seven weeks and bring new toy unlocks, in-game items, completed activities, environmental events, and all of that before kicking off the BMX Sport rollout.

As of now, the Republic’s Project Rebirth event has been livestreamed, which requires players to discover their social impact on the climate. It will see Riders Ridge dressed up for the event, and will include an event that asks players to collect seeds to illustrate planting trees in the deforested areas of Canyonlands.

As for the rest of the summer break, the new toys are The Juggernaut and The Sniper Bikes, in addition to a variety of other climate-focused events like the Climate Parade and Green Events.

Of course, a new season also means a new pass filled with cosmetics and more, but the really exciting part of this season is how it will lead to the launch of the BMX sport. In a press release, we were told that at the end of the summer there will be an event marking the start of the BMX Sport add-on, which will be suitable for weekly challenges and freestyles.

While you can check out Summer Break in-game today, be sure to check out the trailer for the new season below.

