right calf medial twin injury for Ibrahimovic

Milan: the conditions of Ibrahimovic

As learned in these minutes: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone control tests which have confirmed a right calf medial twin injury.

A far from minor problem, which will force Zlatan to be out for at least a month. With the last Serie A match scheduled for June 4, there is a very serious risk that the Swedish centre-forward’s season is already over. We’ll see if confirmation from Pioli or a Rossoneri manager arrives in the next few hours, but at the moment the sensations at Milan are anything but positive regarding the boy’s condition.

From here to the end, therefore, full confidence in Giroud, with Rebic and Origi ready to take his place in cases of need.

