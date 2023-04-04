Home Health Right to be forgotten oncology, Cnel presents the bill
Health

Right to be forgotten oncology, Cnel presents the bill

by admin

After the campaign and the collection of signatures promoted by the Aiom Foundation, there is another important step forward for patients with cancer: the National Council of Economy and Labor (CNEL), in fact, has presented a bill for the to oncological oblivion. The subject of the #iononsonoilmiotumore communication campaign promoted by the Aiom Foundation, this rule, once approved, would allow people cured of cancer, who number more than a million in Italy, to resume their lives without suffering discrimination.

