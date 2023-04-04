After the campaign and the collection of signatures promoted by the Aiom Foundation, there is another important step forward for patients with cancer: the National Council of Economy and Labor (CNEL), in fact, has presented a bill for the to oncological oblivion. The subject of the #iononsonoilmiotumore communication campaign promoted by the Aiom Foundation, this rule, once approved, would allow people cured of cancer, who number more than a million in Italy, to resume their lives without suffering discrimination.