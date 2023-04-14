“There are people who are unable to get treatment due to lack of means, for whom even the payment of a ticket it’s a problem; and there are people who have difficulty accessing health services due to very long waiting lists, even for urgent and necessary visits! The need for intermediate care is also increasingly high and for the elderly there is the risk of favoring paths that do not respect the very dignity of people “. Thus Pope Francis in his message to the members of Aris.

“As a Church, we are called above all to respond to the demand for health care of the poorest, the excluded and those who, for economic or cultural reasons, see their needs ignored. These are the most important for us, those who are at the first place in the queue: these. The return of ‘health poverty’ is assuming important proportions in Italy, above all in the Regions marked by more difficult socio-economic situations”.

“There are people who are unable to get treatment due to lack of means, for whom even the payment of a ticket it’s a problem; and there are people who have difficulty accessing health services due to very long waiting lists, even for urgent and necessary visits! Furthermore, the need for intermediate care is increasingly higher, given the growing tendency of hospitals to discharge patients in a short time, favoring the treatment of the more acute phases of the disease over that of chronic pathologies: consequently these, especially for the elderly, they are also becoming a serious problem from an economic point of view, with the risk of favoring paths that do not respect the very dignity of people”, explained the pontiff.

“An elderly person must take medicines, and – continues Pope Francis – if to save money or for this or that reason they do not give him these medicines, it is a hidden and progressive euthanasia. We must say this. Every person has the right to medicines. And many sometimes – I am thinking of other countries, in Italy I don’t know much about this, in other countries yes, I know – the elderly who have to take four or five medicines and only manage to get two: this is progressive euthanasia, because they are not given they need to heal themselves.”

“Christian-inspired health care – he added – has the duty to defend the right to care especially for the weakest sections of society, favoring places where people are most suffering and least cared for, even if this may require the conversion of existing services towards new realities. Every sick person is by definition fragile, poor, in need of help, and sometimes the rich find themselves more alone and abandoned than the poor. However, it is evident that today there are different opportunities for access to treatment for those who they have financial resources compared to the most indigent people. So, thinking of so many congregations, born in different historical periods with courageous charisms, let us ask ourselves: what would these Founders and Foundresses do today?”.

“Religious hospitals have above all the mission of taking care of those who are rejected by the health economy and by a certain contemporary culture. This has been the prophecy of many Christian-inspired health institutions, starting with the birth of the hospitals themselves, created to take care of those that no one wanted to touch. May this be your testimony today too, supported by competent and clear management, capable of combining research, innovation, dedication to the last and an overall vision”, concluded Pope Francis.

April 13, 2023

