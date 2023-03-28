I cancer patients they have to face the challenge of cancer treatments and sometimes they have to fight for the recognition of the rights provided by law for patients and caregivers. While some of these rights appear obvious and simple to exercise, they are sometimes overlooked. These rights include the right to correct information on one’s state of health by doctors, who must provide a detailed report on the patient’s clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic conditions. Let’s explore in this article:

Cancer patients, what are their rights and protections

Aid and medical assistance for cancer patients

The legislation provided for by law 104 guarantees concessions to cancer patients and their families only after theverification of their disability. This gives access to a series of benefits, including 2 hours a day of paid leave or 3 days a month of paid leave with notional contributions which can also be used on an ongoing basis.

A dependent parent who has a child with cancer is entitled to paid leave of up to two years. Forbidden the night job for the worker who is in charge of a person suffering from cancer. The law also guarantees the right to education and instruction, from kindergarten to university, for those who are still of study age.

In relation to paid leaves, there are three types of absences from work: the annual 30-day paid leave for treatment, the two-year extraordinary paid leave and the two-year unpaid leave for serious family reasons.

Employees with cancer have the right to select, where possible, the nearest place of work at their domicile and to participate in the decisions concerning a possible transfer. They cannot be moved without their consent.

Cancer workers with severe handicap or civil disability exceeding 67% in public administrations retain priority for the choice of location and have precedence in the selection of the transfer location, if they have submitted a request. Absences for life-saving treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy, involve the remuneration of the days of absence for hospitalization or day hospital and are excluded from the calculation of the days of absence due to illness.

Il right to compulsory placement for disabled people is foreseen for workers suffering from cancer. Businesses and public bodies are required to ensure the proportionate recruitment of disabled workers based on the number of employees. In order to access this benefit, it is necessary to meet specific requirements, including having a civil invalidity of more than 45% and being registered in the special compulsory employment lists.

Workers who have subsequently become disabled with a disability equal to or greater than 60% are also included in this concession. Furthermore, the worker who is dependent on a disabled person in a state of serious handicap has the right to be exempt from night work.

Tax aid and medical assistance for cancer patients

There are also tax breaks, such as Irpef deductions for dependent family members, deductibility of generic medical expenses and specific assistance, 4% VAT for the purchase of equipment to lift the sick person, Irpef deduction for building renovation, reduced VAT and tax deduction for the purchase of a car. However, these concessions are available only after formal recognition of the disease and access to law 104.

Some collective bargaining agreements provide specific protection to workers suffering from serious cancer conditions that they require life-saving treatments. They provide that absences for medical treatment such as hospitalizations, day hospital treatments and days of absence for therapies are not included in the calculation of days of absence due to illness, and that they are paid at 100%.

The cancer patient who follows a therapy can request and obtain from the Municipality of residence a free pass and parking permitwhich is nominative and can be used exclusively for transfers related to the needs of the patient who holds the permit.