Rights of cancer patients and breast reconstruction: where we are

The right to forget, oncological oblivion. But also that of reconstructing the breast after mastectomy for cancer. On the stage of the Salute Festival Adriana Bonifacino, Director of Clinical and Diagnostic Senology of IDI-IRCCS and President of the IncontraDonna Foundation, interviewed by Letizia Gabaglio, brings the voice of cancer patients and their rights. In particular, you talk about the problems women have in having their breasts reconstructed, under public health care, at the same time as having their breast removed for breast cancer.

The Breast Health newsletter – How to sign up

Right to forget: oncological forgetting

Despite your recovery, if you have been a cancer patient you may be denied a mortgage or an adoption application. Having had cancer is in fact still a factor of discrimination that weighs heavily on the daily lives of former patients. “A person who has been diagnosed with cancer and who recovers through treatment needs his illness to be forgotten – explains Bonifacino – “with the AIOM Foundation, of which I am vice-president, we have mobilized so that the institutions recognize the right to oncological oblivion and today we are in the final stages of approval”.

The draft law

The bill on the right to be forgotten on cancer, approved unanimously in the Chamber of Deputies and awaiting discussion in the Senate, guarantees equal rights to a person who has had a neoplasm with the rest of the population. Thanks to the new law there will no longer be an obligation to communicate a previous illness, for example, when stipulating an employment contract or an insurance policy or even when requesting a loan or wanting to adopt a child, provided that 10 years have passed since the end of the oncological treatment which is reduced to 5 years if the cancer occurred before the age of 20.

Right not to be forgotten

Guaranteeing the quantity and above all the quality of life of a cancer patient is the priority. “Those who have an advanced tumor or one with metastases require a complex oncological path which requires continuous assistance and many rights, including that of not being forgotten. The work of the associations in this is fundamental because they highlight those which are the needs of the patients and they engage with the institutions to obtain them”, explains Bonifacino.

And he adds: “We must guarantee the right to pharmacological innovation with faster drug regulatory times to ensure that patients receive the most cutting-edge treatments. Treatment centers must plan therapeutic pathways, visits and appointments without leave this task to those who turn to them. Finally, it is necessary for people with cancer to have dedicated paths, psycho-oncological supports and sufficient time to be listened to by the doctor” explains the professor.

Breast reconstructive surgery

The most suitable reconstruction for every woman. 13 thousand women out of 55 thousand who receive a diagnosis of breast cancer undergo a mastectomy, i.e. the removal of the breast, and approximately half have received reconstruction surgery. The breast can be reconstructed through the use of prostheses, or with parts of its own tissues taken from the abdomen and inner thighs or even through lipofilling, i.e. with fat taken from other parts of the body.

“Today there are multiple methods for reconstruction. The plastic surgeon evaluates the most appropriate option taking into consideration the type of tumor and the treatment received – radiotherapy is not compatible with some interventions – but also respecting the appearance and physical characteristics of the woman in front of him” says Bonifacino. Breast reconstructive surgery following removal is not just an aesthetic and psychological issue. “What is often not explained by dedicating time. The rib cage and spine are negatively affected by the lack of breasts, completely modifying their functions” clarifies the expert.

The timing of surgery: a financing problem

Receiving a mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery at the same time is a right that is not applied in all healthcare facilities. Yet, the quality criteria that define a breast center of excellence, established by the Ministry of Health, are clear: women must receive the two interventions together. “The problem is that the reconstruction surgery is not foreseen in the DRG, i.e. in the regional reimbursement. The Ministry of Health, in fact, has not yet included in the LEAs – the essential levels of assistance that define the national health reimbursement services, and consequently regional – contextual breast reconstruction. So the hospital does not obtain any compensation following the operation, it only does so if it has sufficient resources”, Bonifacino. Currently, the reimbursement from the National Health System required by law is obtained only if the second operation takes place some time after the first and only if it is performed through the use of a prosthesis.

“The action of the associations is to become the voice of this right – concludes the expert – so that the institutions include breast reconstruction immediately following demolition in the DRG, only in this way can we demand that the right is respected”.

Share this: Facebook

X

