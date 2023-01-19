Rimini, January 19, 2023 – The accusation is heavy, very heavy. As reported by the victimsquattro all underage girlsduring the martial arts workouts their instructor groped and touched their private parts. The episodes would take place in one Rimini gymnasium between 2018 and 2020and the man, a forty year old, is being investigated for aggravated sexual assault, given the age of the very young students.

Tuesday, in aprotected hearingJudge Raffaella Ceccarelli listened to the four victims: one of them she is now 15, the other three 13. Also present at the hearing were i parents of the very young and the Psychologist court-appointed for the case. The four girls would have confirmed the allegations against the instructor. He was present with his lawyer Samuel De Sio.

A delicate investigation, conducted by the deputy prosecutor Davide Ercolanigame after family complaints. The first to tell her parents what happened in the gym was the oldest, was traumatized by what happened. A trauma that the little girl would also have told at school, as she has confirmed then one of the teachers. At that point the mother also contacted i parents of other students in the coursewho found that their daughters also received special ‘attention’ from the martial arts instructor during training.

The families no longer sent the girls to the course, and then turned to the lawyers Carlotta Angelini and Filippo Leoncini to get to the bottom of this story. denouncing the instructor.