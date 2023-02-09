The Ieg – Italian Exhibition Group appointment dedicated to fitness, well-being and sport, leader in Europe, is back more “in shape” than ever, with an evolved format: from 1 to 4 June 2023 the Rimini exhibition center and the Romagna Riviera the doors to RiminiWellness – The Wellness Experience Show will reopen.

The latest news

“The international event dedicated to the entire ecosystem of the sector – announces the managing director of Ieg, Corrado Peraboni – will become a “not end”, supporting the communities of the event throughout the year, a reference for the industry, observatory of market trend and valuable content platform”. An event known throughout the world and which, starting from Rimini, crosses the world thanks to IEG’s global fitness network, between Dubai, Mexico and Brazil, to then head back to Rimini. “At the fair – continues Peraboni – in the setting of Rimini, a tourist and manufacturing district of excellence also in terms of overall quality of life, Ieg will open its doors to professionals and enthusiasts with numbers that already announce over 400 exhibiting brands and 170,000 indoor square meters and outdoors”.

There are an increasing number of conferences, seminars and training opportunities (this is a central theme throughout the event), business matching; and then 1500 hours of training, stages and presenters; a layout divided between the B2C area and the B2B area (the latter, with the Pro.Fit exhibition spaces and the leading brands in the production of fitness equipment, integrated into the conference and training spaces).

“It will be four days – adds Valentina Fioramonti, group brand manager of Ieg – punctual mirror of the market, which will interconnect manufacturers of fitness equipment and solutions for physical activity, gyms, start-up incubators, trade associations, medical spas, health centers , rehabilitation sciences, holistic sciences, functional nutrition, wellness tourism, architects and designers. And of course the beating heart of RiminiWellness, the fitness lovers”.

Industry data

Worldwide, according to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy was worth 4.4 trillion dollars in 2020, and is estimated to reach 7 in 2025 (+9.9%). The wellness economy represents 5.1% of the global economy and sees our country in tenth place in the world and fourth in Europe. The sports and wellness tourism segment – hotels, retreats, wellness lodges, fitness camps, recovery clinics – is then worth 494 billion dollars worldwide with a +12.5 in the last year. Cutting-edge equipment (25%), personal training (23%), healthy menus (17%), portable fitness technologies (15%) lead to the choice of a destination.

Rimini capital of Wellness

In 2023, in collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini, RiminiWellnessOFF will make its debut with the ambition of becoming a solid link between the fair and the city, with ad hoc events for RiminiWellness visitors, residents and tourists. Scheduled before the opening of the fair and after the gates close, it will wind along the Parco del Mare, “the largest open-air gym in the Mediterranean”, to then involve other areas of the city, such as the “square on the water ” of the Tiberius Bridge and the new Piazza Malatesta. Experiences focused on fun and socialization, but with a powerful educational content linked to the culture of well-being, healthy lifestyles and sustainability, with the involvement of all local realities for initiatives, courses, activities, conferences, open lessons.

General states of Wellness

The first edition of the States General of Fitness and Wellness will be held on the opening day of RiminiWellness 2023. Thanks to the involvement of all the strategic stakeholders of the sector and the key themes for the sector, it will be the place to be for all the protagonists of the industry. Furthermore, starting from this new edition, RiminiWellness has an Advisory Board made up of professionals, institutions and partners to develop the themes of Health, Training, Innovation, Internationalization for the event.

I partner

Presenting authoritative training contents to build an essential moment for those who want professional training in fitness & wellness recognized in Italy and in Europe. With this objective, RiminiWellness 2023, in collaboration with prestigious partners, among others Sport and Health, 24 Ore Business School, Europe Active, Department of Life Quality Sciences of the University of Bologna – Rimini Campus and other national universities , will field the most diverse initiatives at the service of training the community of operators.