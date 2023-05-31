RiminiWellness, fitness is worth 10 billion euros

Moda at Marika Gervasio Over 18 million users attend the 5,200 large sports facilities, 5,500 gyms and 5,000 Italian clubs every year. From 1 to 4 June, the leading sector at the Rimini trade fair

We have not yet returned to the levels of 2019, the last year before the closures due to the health emergency, but 2023 represented the year of the real restart for sports centers that carry out fitness-related activities. A good 20% are missing to review the turnover of the pre-pandemic period, but we can speak, given the 16% growth over 2021, of a year of full recovery. The data comes in view of RiminiWellness, the event dedicated to the fitness and well-being sector organized by the Italian Exhibition Group at the Rimini exhibition center from 1 to 4 June.

In 2021, around 5.5 million Italians joined the gym to improve their physique or even just to socialize, 8.3% of the resident population. But there are more than 18 million users who attend the country’s 5,200 large sports facilities (such as, for example, sports halls and swimming pools) every year, the 5,500 gyms, the almost 5,000 clubs, for a turnover exceeding 10 billion euros and a total turnover, considering related industries, of around 25 billion euros: 1.6% of the national GDP.

For their physical well-being in 2022 Italians spent an average of 458 euros. An even higher figure for those who have chosen to practice physical activity in gyms, swimming pools and sports centres: 483 euros. The amount is destined to rise to 600 euros in 2023 if the forecasts for the current year are confirmed. The increase will be dictated by a greater propensity to carry out wellness and fitness activities, but also by the average increase in rates due to the strong inflationary push of the last year and a half.

In a European ranking that sees Finland in the lead, with 71% of the inhabitants who regularly play sports, followed by Luxembourg (63%) and the Netherlands (60%), Italy finds itself only in eighteenth position, with 34 % of practitioners out of the total population. A percentage that sees us below the average of the 27 countries, slightly higher at 38%. But the most worrying fact is that over half of the Italian population, 56%, does not practice any type of sport, not even occasionally, against a European average of 45%. Lack of time (40%), willpower (27%) and excessive costs (10%) are among the reasons given. On the other hand, those who practice fitness or sporting activities aim to maintain a good state of health (54%), improve their physical shape (43%) but also to relax and socialise. And it is for all these reasons that, in a survey conducted by the International Fitness Observatory (IFO) and promoted by RiminiWellness, when asked: “Do you think online activities can completely replace a real instructor”? The answer given by 83% of Italian users is negative.

So what can be done to encourage the development of the sector? Pending the entry into force of the Sport Reform in Italy in June, which will be widely discussed during RiminiWellness 2023, some interesting answers come from the IFO study, which will be presented during the fair. In fact, Italian sports clubs see first place the synergy with the world of health (general practitioners, health facilities…), indicated by 80.8% of the participants in the IFO research. For 71.2% it is then necessary to make synergy with the world of school, for a greater culture of fitness. The concessions for the elderly and for those suffering from pathologies (70.4%) can also contribute to the development of the sector. Among the answers there are also: greater professionalism and updating of the staff (indicated by 69.4%), what is defined as a “wellness bonus”, i.e. tax breaks and benefits for those who enroll in a structure (68%), institutional promotions (68%) and greater marketing and communication activities (57%).

Among the novelties at the fair this year, an area dedicated to start-up companies in the sports world and the first Strategic Advisory Board which will see the involvement of wellness stakeholders and will shine the spotlight on the main and most current issues of the entire sector, such as innovation, scientific development, education and business and job opportunities.

