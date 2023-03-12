news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 12 – Establish a regional observatory to monitor episodes of aggression against health workers in Puglia. This is the proposal launched today by the president of the Medical Association of Bari and Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli, to the Apulian regional councilor for health, Rocco Palese, during a press conference on the occasion of the second edition of the ‘National day of education and prevention against violence against health workers. “The Observatory – says Anelli – would have the function of monitoring sentinel events and being able to intervene in a more targeted way”. (HANDLE).

