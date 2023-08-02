RISE high-speed connector: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG & Alexianer Group lead …

Research Industrial Systems Engineering (RISE) GmbH

Schwechat/Berlin (ots)

After approval for friendly user tests by gematik, Research Industrial Systems Engineering (RISE) is testing the high-speed connector (HSK) in a productive environment together with RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and the Alexians. The RISE HSK is operated in a data center and ensures fast and reliable data transmission between the various medical facilities using the telematics infrastructure (TI). Basically, this means: shorter waiting times, seamless communication and overall more effective care for patients.

The friendly user tests make it possible to check the technical and organizational suitability of the RISE HSK in daily operation and to derive findings for use in productive operation. The professional, close cooperation with RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and the Alexians ensures practical testing in the clinical environment. The RISE HSK is tested “on premise” (installed at RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG) and as a data center service (RISE HSK “as a service” – by the Alexians). With the HSK as a Service (HSK aaS) variant, RISE gains additional experience in operation with regard to the TI gateway solution already specified by gematik, with which the connection to TI is to take place in the future.

“The reliable and permanently monitored operation of the connection to the TI as a service from RISE relieves us of personnel expenses that do not directly serve to care for patients,” says Sven Lindenau, Head of Digitization DIALOG, Alexianer DaKS GmbH.

“We finally see the chance here that TI can be operated in the hospital “enterprise-capable – on premise”. This is not possible with the current TI connectors and today means a need for IT personnel that is disproportionate to the refinancing of TI,” says Julian Schäfer, team leader for medical specialist systems and eHealth at RHÖN-KLINIUM IT-Service GmbH.

The HSK is the successor technology to the previous one-box and data center connectors and is an important part of changing the TI to a modern and efficient infrastructure. A RISE HSK replaces a large number of conventionally operated connectors. The complexity of IT operations in the hospitals is significantly reduced by using the RISE HSK as a central component of the TI.

The new connector generation is offered by RISE as a certified data center service (HSK aaS) and also as a self-operated in-house system (HSK on premise). In the future, smaller institutions will be able to connect to the TI via the TI gateway, the technical core of which is an HSK, while large institutions can also operate the HSK in their own data center if they wish. Along with the HSK, RISE will also launch the equally flexible TI gateway in the coming months.

About RISE (Research Industrial Systems Engineering)

As a manufacturer and driver of digital technologies for Europe, the IT house RISE, which was founded more than 20 years ago from the Vienna University of Technology as an R&D company, can be found in sectors such as health, mobility, finance, retail, administration, manufacturing, industry and IT security leading references, longstanding customers, supporting technologies, solid products and in-depth know-how. RISE enables partners to be solid innovators and digital transformers while at the same time seriously integrating the good old process and existing knowledge of established companies and institutions.

In the German healthcare system, RISE has played a leading role in setting up the telematics infrastructure (TI) since 2006 and has had numerous components and services approved. RISE is currently responsible for the ongoing expansion of the RISE connector, the creation of 25 million highly secure patient files for more than 80 health insurance companies, a service for secure e-mail communication between doctors (KIM), the central identity provider (IDP) of TI for Access control to specialist services such as the electronic prescription (e-prescription), several federated IDPs and other special components in the TI. RISE supplies medical practices, pharmacies and hospitals with hardware and infrastructure software and ensures consistent maintenance and further development. In addition to the implementation of the electronic patient record (ePA) for statutory health insurance companies, RISE is now also equipping a growing number of private health insurance companies with ePA technology and federated IDPs.

As a globally thinking software builder, system manufacturer and integrator, RISE has significant experience, technologies and components for nationwide and Europe-wide solutions in digitization areas such as insurance and banking, retail, digital ID, cards for mobile phones, industrial IoT and IT security technology.

RISE supplies business partners as a technology manufacturer or integrator and usually leaves the broad communication to its customers and partners. Please email detailed information on subject, project, technology and research topics to: risetech@rise-world.com or presse@rise-world.com

Original content from: Research Industrial Systems Engineering (RISE) GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

