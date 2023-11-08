Rise in Locally Transmitted Dengue Fever Cases in Italy: Update from the National Institute of Health

Locally Transmitted Dengue Fever Cases Rise to 72 in Italy

The number of cases of autochthonous or locally transmitted Dengue fever in Italy has risen to 72, an increase compared to the 68 reported last week. Four unconnected transmission episodes have been reported in the province of Lodi (37 confirmed cases), in the province of Latina (2 cases), and in the province of Rome (32 cases with exposures in different parts of the metropolitan city of Rome and 1 case in Anzio, for which investigations are underway to verify any epidemiological links.

All cases, whose outcome is known, have recovered or are improving. Since the beginning of the year, 234 imported cases of Dengue have also been notified from other countries, for a total of 306. This was reported in the Dengue fever bulletin updated by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

Disinfestation activities against mosquitoes continue and, in the areas where local transmission has occurred, all the preventive measures envisaged to protect transplants and transfusions have been activated, according to the ISS. Individual and structural protection against mosquito bites remains indicated, always avoiding all those situations that could favor their development.

The rise in locally transmitted Dengue fever cases in Italy is a cause for concern, and health authorities are urging the public to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of further transmission. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to control the spread of the virus are underway.

