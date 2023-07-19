RISE UP: the scientific method to get up immediately after the alarm clock

5 more minutes and I get up. If you keep rescheduling your alarm in the morning, making it ring endlessly, there are two pieces of news. The bad news is that this practice is not at all healthy for our body, making us stay in a daze for hours (and not only). The good one is that there is a scientific method to open your eyes and immediately face the day with energy.

What is sleep inertia

A search forUniversity of Notre Dame du Lacpublished in the magazine Sleepproved that snoozing the alarm causes the so-called sleep inertia. A physiological state of transition between sleep and wakefulness, characterized by decreased alertness, reduced physical and mental performance, and disorientation that persists for 21 minutes to 2 hours. With the snooze (the continuous postponement of the alarm clock) in fact, the body is encouraged to start a new sleep cycle that will not have time to complete, leaving us half asleep.

The RISE method for waking up to the first alarm sound

In 2018, some scientists developed a method for decrease morning laziness: the RISE UP. To explain it, on the pages of HuffPostis the researcher of the Stanford University School of Medicine, Kate Kaplan, who took part in the conception of this method.

The acronym RISEUP stands for:

R: Resist the urge to hit the snooze button

I: Increase your activity for the first hour

S: Shower (or wash your face and hands with cold water)

E: Expose yourself to sunlight

U: Upbeat music

P: Phone a friend.

Let’s analyze the 6 steps in detail.

R – Resist the urge to snooze the alarm

Get out of bed as soon as the alarm sounds, without continuing to delay it. To do this, always go to sleep at the same time (even on weekends). This helps you set your circadian rhythm naturally. Another trick is to do not put the alarm clock on the bedside table: if having it nearby makes you mute the sound easily, better then move it to another room.

I – Start the day with physical activity

Once you get up to turn off your alarm, don’t go back to bed but get moving right away. All it takes is a walk around the block with the dog or maybe some exercise around the house. Training in the morning, before breakfast, improves the body’s response to insulin, doubles the amount of fat burned and releases a dose of energy, which improve mood of the day.

S – Stand under the jet of the shower (cold)

While taking a hot bath before bed promotes sleep, the opposite is also true. Get under a cold jet in the morning it helps to vary the body temperature ea make us feel immediately active. Alternatively, wash your hands and face with cold or fresh water.

E – Expose yourself to sunlight

The circadian rhythm regulates sleep and wakefulness and is closely linked to natural light. The best way to keep it active is to bring in as much sunlight as possible, which also has a positive impact on mood. So one of the first things to do in the morning is lift the shutters and allow the light to enter.

U – Some music instead of the alarm clock



Listening to music in the morning allows you to get out of the state of half-sleep. The where sound are converted into electrochemical nerve signals they activate the brain to release cortisol and regulate heart rate. You choosetherefore, one rhythmic melody: Inspires you to move, has an energizing effect, increasing arousal, cognition and alertness, which helps you feel less groggy upon waking.

P – Talk on the phone with a friend

Many may prefer the morning silence, but get to talk to someone in the family, partner or call a friend on the phoneis another great way to be alert right away.

Do all the steps in one go

Think you don’t have time for those 6 steps? Do this. To get the most benefits, you could get up at the first sound of the alarm, open the windows, take the dog out, so you also expose yourself to sunlight, listening to music. Before returning home, talk on the phone with a friend then take a cold shower and start your day. However, you don’t need to do all 6 of these activities every morning, Kaplan assures you do 3 or 4 steps are enough to already see the first results.

