Rising care costs: Alliance of associations calls for full insurance in care

Joint Welfare Association

Berlin (ots)

Against the background of figures published today on the increasing cost burden for those in need of care in homes, the Paritätische warns of increasing poverty among people in need of care. In alliance with social, welfare and nursing associations as well as trade unions, he calls on the federal government to take countermeasures with comprehensive nursing care insurance.

“Like health care, care should of course be part of a modern welfare state,” says Ulrich Schneider, general manager of the Paritätisches Gesamtverband. “We are experiencing how the need for care is increasingly becoming a real poverty trap.” The alliance warns that almost a third of all those in need of care in homes are now dependent on social assistance.

The alliance for a solidarity-based comprehensive long-term care insurance warns that long-term care insurance is now failing its purpose and criticizes the fact that the federal government is not presenting any real proposals for a solution, even with the most recent care reform. “Only full insurance for long-term care offers a long-term effective, sustainable solution that is reliable for everyone,” say the associations. Such comprehensive long-term care insurance must cover all care-related costs – regardless of whether it is inpatient or outpatient care: “All care services deemed appropriate by an independent nursing-medical service must be fully financed by the health insurance companies without any co-payments,” This is the joint demand of the alliance initiated by the Parity Welfare Association and the United Services Union ver.di with the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), German Professional Association for Nursing Professions (DBfK), Social Association Germany (SoVD), Federal Association of Municipal Elderly and Disabled Facilities, German Women’s Council, BIVA Care Protection Association, People’s Solidarity and AWO.

To the background:

The alliance for a solidary long-term care insurance had recently turned to the federal government with a joint appeal, which can be accessed at www.solidarische-pflegevollversicherung.de. According to current figures from the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek), the financial burden on those in need of care in nursing homes has risen sharply again. After the data was collected, the monthly personal contribution increased by an average of 348 euros nationwide within a year to currently 2,548 euros.

Original content from: Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

