Rising Cases of Sepsis: A Serious Public Health Problem in Italy

Cases of Sepsis on the Rise in Italy

Italy is witnessing a significant increase in cases of sepsis, according to the Ministry of Health. In a recent statement issued on the occasion of the eleventh World Sepsis Day, the ministry highlighted alarming statistics indicating a rise in deaths due to sepsis. The number of death certificates reporting sepsis has increased from 18,939 in 2003 to 49,010 in 2015, amounting to 3% to 8% of all recorded deaths in recent years.

Globally, sepsis is a major public health concern, with an estimated 47-50 million cases occurring annually. Surprisingly, only 20% of these cases occur in hospitals. Sepsis is responsible for one in five deaths worldwide, accounting for a staggering 11 million deaths each year, or one death every 2.8 seconds.

Furthermore, survivors of sepsis are not spared from its long-term effects. Up to 50% of survivors experience post-sepsis syndrome, characterized by persistent physical, cognitive, and psychological sequelae. The recovery process may extend over months or even years.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that sepsis is a serious problem, particularly in developing countries, but also in Italy. The European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) and the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) define sepsis as a life-threatening organ dysfunction resulting from an inappropriate response to an infection. Sepsis can lead to shock, multiple organ failure, and death if not promptly recognized and treated.

Certain individuals are more susceptible to sepsis, including those with chronic lung, liver, or heart diseases, individuals without a spleen or with a weakened immune system, children under the age of one, and adults over 60 years old. Additionally, patients with oncological diseases face a 10 times higher risk of sepsis than non-cancer patients.

A shocking revelation by the ministry states that 40% of sepsis cases involve children under the age of five. In industrialized countries, sepsis accounts for 3-4% of neonatal deaths, while the number rises to a staggering 24% in developing countries. Every year, approximately 680,000 neonatal deaths occur worldwide due to sepsis, with countries like India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Congo, and China facing particularly high risk.

To combat sepsis, the Ministry of Health recommends infection prevention strategies, such as frequent and correct hand hygiene, adherence to infection prevention and control measures in care settings, regular updates on infection prevention and control for healthcare personnel, the provision of safe and clean environments for birth, and the use of available vaccinations.

In the fight against sepsis, having a safe reserve of blood is crucial, as many sepsis patients require blood transfusions or blood products. The ministry has also acknowledged the importance of new antibiotics in sepsis treatment, along with the use of specific biomarkers for early diagnosis of neonatal sepsis.

World Sepsis Day serves to raise public awareness about this critical issue and to enhance prevention, recognition, and clinical management of sepsis. International organizations like ESICM, SCCM, WHA, and GSA emphasize the importance of infection prevention as a crucial step in the fight against sepsis.

As the number of sepsis cases continues to rise, it is imperative that healthcare systems address this growing problem promptly and effectively to save lives and reduce the long-term consequences of this deadly condition.

