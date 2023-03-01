news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Eating healthily is increasingly expensive, so more than 3 billion people in the world cannot afford a diet that provides the nutrients necessary for a healthy life. The phenomenon also affects high-income countries: in Italy there are 1.7 million people who are unable to access a healthy diet. This is the alarm raised by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) which has developed new indicators to monitor the phenomenon.



“A healthy diet – explains Fao – provides not only the right amount of calories, but also the right types of nutrients from a variety of foods, as recommended by the guidelines.” Between 2019 and 2020, the number of people who failed to eat quality food grew by more than 112 million worldwide, reaching 3.1 billion. In more than 50 countries more than half of the population does not have access to quality food and in 12 African countries the share exceeds 90%.



Among the factors that most influenced the phenomenon, the increase in prices played a leading role, with increases ranging between 2.5% and 4% on an annual basis. These increases brought the per person cost of a healthy diet day to $3.89 in Latin America, $3.72 in Asia, $3.46 in Africa, $3.19 in North America and Europe to 3 $.07 in Oceania.



In Italy, the FAO estimates that the cost of a healthy diet is 3.14 dollars per day per person and about 1.7 million people (2.9% of the population) do not have access to a healthy diet. A higher share than in most European countries: in France it is 0.1% of the population, in Germany 0.2%, in the United Kingdom 0.5%, in Spain 2%.



“End hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms (including undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight and obesity) means much more than ensuring enough food to survive: what people eat must also be nutritious,” said David Laborde, director of FAO’s Agri-Food Economics Division. (HANDLE).

