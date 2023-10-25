Rising Dengue Cases in Rome and Lazio: Transmission Evolving, ISS Data Reveals

DENGUE CASES SURGE IN ROME AS TRANSMISSION EVOLVES

Rome, Italy – The capital city of Italy is facing a concerning surge in dengue fever cases, with a total of 66 native cases reported in the latest update from the National Institute of Health (ISS). This represents a sharp increase from the 288 cases reported since the beginning of the year.

According to the ISS, dengue transmission is evolving, leading to a rise in cases not only in Rome but throughout the region of Lazio. The situation has prompted health officials to issue an alert as they scramble to contain the outbreak.

The Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano has raised alarms with its recent report on the dengue outbreak in Rome. As dengue cases continue to rise, public concern is growing, urging authorities to take immediate action to control the spread of the disease.

Quotidiano Sanità, another Italian publication, also reported on the severity of the situation, stating that dengue cases in the country had risen from 33 to 66. The increase in native cases indicates that transmission is occurring locally, rather than being imported from other countries.

Health officials are currently working to identify the source of the outbreak and implement effective control measures. Authorities suspect that the recent surge in dengue cases is related to the presence of Aedes mosquitoes, which are known carriers of the virus.

Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus, is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes. Common symptoms include severe headache, high fever, joint and muscle pain, and skin rash. In severe cases, dengue can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be fatal if left untreated.

As news of the dengue outbreak spreads, residents in Rome and surrounding areas are urged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. This includes using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating breeding sites by emptying containers that hold water.

With the reported rise in local transmission of dengue, it is crucial for the public to stay informed and comply with the guidelines provided by health authorities. The ISS and other relevant agencies continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public as necessary.

As the battle against dengue fever intensifies in Rome, health officials are calling on the public to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves and prevent further spread of the virus.

