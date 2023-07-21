Rising Emergency Room Visits and Hospitalizations: Understanding When to Seek Medical Attention

Emergency Room Visits Increase by 10-20% Due to Heatwave

Emergency room visits have seen a significant increase of 10-20% recently, varying from situation to situation. The pressure on hospitalizations has also grown, but not necessarily due to heat-related illnesses. Frail patients with underlying health conditions are particularly affected and are at higher risk of complications.

Francesco Dentali, president of the Fadoi internal medicine doctors and director of the Medical Area Department of the Asst Sette Laghi of Varese, provided insight into the situation. Dentali emphasized that the rise in hospitalizations is largely a result of the worsening conditions of these already delicate patients with various underlying pathologies. The heatwave exacerbates their conditions, leading to rapid deterioration.

In response to this concerning trend, Dentali expressed the need for careful management of hospital wards that accommodate multi-pathological patients. He highlighted the vulnerability of these patients, describing them as having an unstable balance, making them more susceptible to decompensation during a heatwave.

However, it is essential to know when to seek medical attention and when to visit the emergency room. Common ailments, such as headaches or high blood pressure, can sometimes require medical intervention. In a series of video clips curated by Luigi Ripamonti, experts explain when it is necessary to contact emergency and urgency departments.

As the heatwave persists, it is crucial to prioritize the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals. The healthcare system must be prepared to handle the influx of patients, ensuring that those in need receive prompt and appropriate care.