Rising from the Flood: Life Project Gym Reopens after Devastating Montone Flood

Life Project Gym in Montone Reopens After Devastating Flood

By Sofia Nardi

After months of tireless work, Riccardo Fioretti, owner of the Life Project gym in Montone, along with his partner Gloria Fabbrini, celebrated the reopening of their gym last Sunday. Located on via Padulli, one of the streets severely affected by the Montone flood, Life Project gym was left in ruins when the floodwaters reached a height of over one meter, leaving behind over thirty centimeters of mud.

“The devastation was unimaginable,” Fioretti explains. “When I arrived at the gym the day after the flood, I found heavy barbells thrown across the room by the force of the water. Everything was destroyed – the walls, the floors, the machinery.”

However, the gym received overwhelming support from volunteers, the Civil Protection, and even the gym’s loyal clients. Many historic members of the gym, as well as the instructors, came together to assist in the grueling cleanup process. Fioretti expressed his gratitude for their help, but also lamented the lack of assistance from the institutions.

“The spotlights faded, and we were disheartened to see that even the institutions seemed to have forgotten about us. Economic aid has been slow to arrive, and we are currently funding the restoration ourselves, which amounts to around 270 thousand euros,” Fioretti said.

Despite the setbacks, the gym has already started to regain its clientele since the grand reopening. Fioretti expressed his appreciation for the support and affection shown by the customers. The gymnasium is fully operational, although some finishing touches are still being made.

However, the street where the gym is located remains in a critical state. Many people are still struggling with dried mud and dust, and the sewers are showing signs of failure. The gym owners urge the authorities to prioritize the street’s recovery and ensure that the area continues to receive the support it needs.

“We have managed to rise again, but we do not want to be forgotten. The street is still in difficulty, and we cannot fully move forward until the entire community is back on its feet,” Fioretti concluded.

Life Project gym is a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. Despite the challenges posed by the Montone flood, Fioretti and Fabbrini remain determined to rebuild their gym and continue serving their loyal customers, even throughout the heart of summer.

