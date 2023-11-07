Rising Health Care Costs and Inflation Shake Americans’ Confidence in Meeting Expenses and Maintaining Health, Nationwide Survey Finds

Health Care Costs and Longevity Concerns Leave Americans Worried about Financial Health

According to the Nationwide Retirement Institute’s annual survey on the cost of health care in retirement, Americans are losing confidence in their ability to meet their health expenses and maintain their physical and financial health. As health care costs in the United States continue to rise and inflation remains persistent, more than half of those surveyed (59%) expressed a lack of confidence in their ability to pay for healthcare costs as they age. Additionally, 57% of respondents expressed concern about their ability to pay for their partner or spouse’s care.

The study also highlighted the potential impact of medical advances driven by artificial intelligence (AI) on financial planning challenges. One in four Americans (26%) expect AI advances in healthcare to add more than a decade to their lifespan. Generation Z has the highest expectations, anticipating AI to add an average of 15 years to their lives, followed by millennials (12 years), Generation X (8 years), and boomers (9 years).

These findings suggest that Americans may be paying healthcare costs for a much longer period than anticipated, necessitating a more comprehensive financial plan. Nationwide Retirement Institute emphasizes the importance of consulting with a financial professional to create a healthcare-focused retirement plan.

In a country where 100 million people live with medical debt, it is unsurprising that two-thirds of American adults (66%) are fearful that health care costs could negatively impact their retirement plans, with a single major health care problem potentially crippling their finances for years to come. An even larger number of Americans (72%) express concerns that their health care costs will spiral out of control in retirement.

Kristi Rodríguez, Senior Vice President of the Nationwide Retirement Institute, acknowledges the accelerated advancements in healthcare technology, particularly those driven by artificial intelligence. These advancements hold promise in treating chronic diseases and other health problems. However, the implications of increased longevity require more thorough planning.

To assist financial professionals in addressing these concerns, Nationwide offers a healthcare cost assessment tool utilizing proprietary health risk analysis and up-to-date actuarial cost data. This tool helps financial professionals and their clients estimate future medical and long-term care expenses.

For more detailed information about the survey and its methodology, visit [link to study and methodology].

Share this: Facebook

X

