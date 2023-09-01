Rising Infections of Covid-19 in Italy: New Cases Increase by 28% in One Week

Italy Reports Increase in Covid-19 Cases as Infections Continue to Grow

In the past week, Italy has seen a significant increase in Covid-19 cases. According to data from the Covid-19 monitoring conducted by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, there were 14,863 new cases, which marks a 28% increase compared to the previous week’s 11,602 cases. This surge follows a significant jump in cases from the previous survey.

Despite the rise in cases, the incidence of new infections remains relatively low, although it has been increasing for the past two weeks. The impact on hospitals has also been minimal, with a slight increase in medical areas and a slight decrease in intensive care, according to the monitoring.

The latest data from the ISS Covid-19 Integrated Surveillance shows that the incidence of new cases is now 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 15 cases per 100,000 in the previous week. Most regions and autonomous provinces in Italy have reported an increase in incidence, with the highest number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants reported in Sardinia (42 cases) and the lowest in Basilicata (6 cases).

The reproductive rate (Rt) has decreased from 1.23 to 1.15 in the past week, although it still remains above the epidemic threshold. However, reinfections are growing again, with a slight increase of around 36%.

The monitoring report also highlights that rates of severe disease, including hospitalization, intensive care, and death, are stable or slightly increasing across all age groups. Hospitalization rates are highest among individuals aged 90 and over. Currently, there are 1,659 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the medical area, with a slight increase in bed occupancy rate from 2% to 2.7%. The occupancy rate of intensive care units has decreased from 0.5% to 0.4%, with a total of 39 patients as of August 30.

As for the variants, the recently designated lineage BA.2.86, known as the Pirola variant, has not yet been detected in Italy. However, the monitoring report states that the Eris variant, specifically the sublineage EG.5.1, is growing. The report emphasizes that based on available evidence, EG.5 does not seem to pose additional risks to public health compared to other co-circulating lineages.

In general, the sequencing data deposited on the national I-Co-Gen platform confirms the co-circulation of internationally attention-recombinant Omicron recombinants, with XBB.1.9 being the predominant sequence (45.2%). There is also intermittent circulation of CH.1.1, renamed Orthrus, which is considered a variant under monitoring by international bodies.

The increasing number of cases and the presence of different variants highlight the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Italy.

