Rising interest rates make banks richer and households poorer

Rising inflation makes banks richer and households poorer. In 2022, according to data collected by the study center of the Cgia association, Italian credit institutions totaled, after taxes, 21.8 billion euros in profits, 8 billion more than in 2021 (+58 percent) . Between March last year and the same month this year, the savings of Veneto families suffered a reduction of 1.48 billion euros. Those in the province of Venice, in particular, lost over 116 million euros (-0.7%), but things went even worse in the rest of the region: in Vicenza, for example, savings were reduced by 457 million (- 2.48%).

It is one of the effects of the increase in interest rates that have been decided at European level (and beyond) with the aim of cooling down the high price. If in June 2022 the main refinancing rate of the European Central Bank (ECB) was equal to zero, starting from 21 June 2023 it will touch the threshold of 4 percent. It means that, compared to 12 months ago, those who apply for a mortgage today (or those who have a variable rate one) have suffered a very significant increase in the cost of money, while ensuring, at the same time, an economic advantage for those who lend money: the banks , precisely.

Conversely, lending interest rates, i.e. those applied to our bank deposits, remained zero. This situation, with almost double-digit inflation, has contributed to eroding our savings. Furthermore, the surge in inflation has forced many households to draw from savings the sums necessary to face the cost of living. The combined effect of these two economic aspects has lightened the current account of Italians by over 25 billion euros.

To deal with this situation, the Cgia suggests that the government activate “a redistributive policy that takes something away from the sectors that have made significant extra profits from this scenario (credit, energy, pharmaceuticals, etc.), distributing them, in the form of tax reductions, to the which has not yet benefited from any reduction in the tax burden”.

At the regional level, the most significant percentage contractions in savings concerned the northern regions: Lombardy and Liguria (-3.5 per cent), Emilia Romagna (-3.9 per cent) and Piedmont (-4.7 per cent) these are the geographical areas where families have suffered the most significant erosion. At the provincial level, as mentioned, the most affected Venetian families reside in Vicenza: the contraction was 2.48 percent (-457.1 million euros); followed by Rovigo with -2.35 percent (-107.5 million euros), Padua with -2.08 percent (-424.4 million euros), Treviso with -1.26 percent (- 249 million euros), Verona with -0.94 percent (-189.3 million euros) and Venice with -0.70 percent (-116.7 million euros). Belluno is the only Venetian province going against the trend; bank deposits, in fact, increased by 1.3 per cent (+62.9 million euro).







