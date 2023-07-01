Title: Prepaid Medical Fees to Experience Significant Rise, Affiliates Affected

Subtitle: Affiliates to Receive Official Notification this Friday

After experiencing an increase in July, prepaid medical fees are set to face another substantial surge in August, significantly impacting the pockets of all affiliates. The private healthcare quotas rose by 8.49% in July and are expected to escalate further by 8.72% in August. This upcoming increase marks the highest monthly indexing level since the introduction of the system in February this year.

With the successive increases in July and August, the cumulative rise in prepaid medical fees in the first eight months of this year is expected to reach a staggering 66.16%. As a result, an average family plan for a married couple with two minor children will cost between $120,000 and $165,000 per month.

To inform affiliates about these changes, the government, through decree 743/2022, has authorized the issuance of official notifications. The notifications will be sent to all affiliates, starting from this Friday.

The increases imposed this year by the Superintendency of Health Services (SSS) reflect a ceiling of 90% of the Average Taxable Remuneration of Workers (RIPTE) for those earning less than six Minimum Vital and Mobile Wages (SMVM) in relation to the Health Cost Index. However, individuals earning more than six minimum wages will be subjected to the full rise in the Cost Index.

To counteract the impact of the rising fees, prepaid medical service holders with incomes below six SMVM will have the option to request a discount by submitting an Affidavit of Income. A dedicated online form is available for the application process, which must be completed and submitted between the 1st and 20th of each month. Those who submit their requests in July will receive the corresponding deduction in their August fees.

The process to request a discount on the prepaid medicine fee involves the following steps:

1. Access the My SSSalud – Superintendency of Health Services portal.

2. Navigate to the “Affidavit for Prepaid Users” section.

3. Select the “New statement” option.

4. Choose the prepaid medicine entity and mark “yes” for both statements: “I declare that I have a lower net income to SIX (6) Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages” and “I authorize the Superintendency of Health Services to validate the data entered with other agencies.”

In a concerning report, Elegimejor.com.ar, a platform that compares prepaid healthcare options in Argentina, revealed that 56% of Argentines are actively seeking alternative prepaid medical plans due to the high cost of their current plan. This number includes 41% who can no longer afford their current fee and 15% who find it increasingly challenging to manage the expense.

Additionally, the report highlighted that three out of ten prepaid affiliates resort to public hospitals due to a lack of specialists within the prepaid network. These individuals face delays of over two months to secure appointments. In response to this shortage, many doctors have started accepting co-payments authorized by the prepaid companies or offering direct agreements with patients who are willing to pay a little extra to ensure timely treatment.

As the cost of prepaid medical plans continues to rise, a significant portion of the population is left grappling with affordability concerns. In light of this alarming situation, it is essential for individuals to explore viable alternatives and take advantage of available discounts to alleviate the burden.

