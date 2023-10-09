Rising Prices Make Eating Healthy a Luxury

Rising Prices Make Eating Healthy Unaffordable for Many in Cagliari

Cagliari, Italy – Eating healthy has become a luxury that only the wealthy can afford, a recent study has revealed. The prices of food items in Cagliari have significantly increased compared to previous years, making it challenging for average citizens to maintain a nutritious diet.

The transition from summer to autumn has also contributed to the price hike. Even essential and nutrient-packed foods such as fruits and vegetables have witnessed a surge in prices. It’s not just imported fish, meat, and frozen foods that have become more expensive, but also locally grown produce. This is surprising since the transportation costs for fruits and vegetables grown in Sardinia are significantly lower compared to those from Spain, Greece, or Portugal.

Shocking prices have been observed in the market. For instance, a kilogram of grapes now costs a hefty three euros, which is a significant increase. To make matters worse, buyers are paying for the branches that remain after the grapes have been removed, further adding to the weight and cost. Juicy pears and clementines are now priced at a staggering four euros per kilo, while a kilo of potatoes cannot be found for less than two euros, even at the list price without any discounts. Apple persimmons, a popular seasonal fruit, are also priced at three euros per kilo, leaving shoppers startled and empty-handed. Locally grown plums from Uta, in southern Sardinia, are sold at an astonishing three euros and twenty cents per kilo.

These exorbitant prices have made it nearly impossible for individuals or families on a tight budget to maintain a balanced and nutritious diet. These rising costs are particularly discouraging for those who are following specific diets or are on gastronomic journeys in the pursuit of better health.

While some consumers hope to find bargains in the local markets, the reality is disappointing. In some cases, a few cents difference in fluctuation prices hardly make a dent in the overall cost. Both single-income and dual-income families, as well as individuals, continue to struggle to afford fresh produce. Unlike other products, even packaged ones, it is difficult to find substantial discounts, such as 20 or 30 percent, on fruits and vegetables, especially in supermarkets during certain times of the day. The unsold, ripe, or unsellable produce often ends up being discarded or pulped, adding to the wastage problem.

These alarming trends have been observed at the San Benedetto civic market, the largest market in Cagliari, raising concerns among local residents. The inability to access affordable healthy food options not only impacts the well-being of individuals but also undermines efforts to promote overall public health.

As prices continue to soar, it is crucial for local authorities and relevant stakeholders to address this issue promptly. Access to affordable and nutritious food should not be a privilege reserved for the rich but rather a basic right for all citizens.

