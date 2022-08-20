The ever higher summer temperatures caused by the climate crisis can increase the cases of potentially deadly skin cancers: the climate, in short, is so extreme that sunburn will increase and with it also the incidence of melanoma. Let’s find out the causes and consequences of climate change on humans.

The high temperatures are more and more frequentin fact these last months have been marked by a crescendo of awesome heat.

Extreme heat: data and human consequences

According to the data of the CNRin fact, if the first six months of the year have reached a + 0.98 ° C above the Italian average from 1800 to today (since temperature measurements began), in July they recorded well + 2.26 ° C compared to the average. And increased heat which he cannot fail to have effects on our health.

They are convinced of it some English doctorswhich feel like the climate crisis inevitably involves a increased exposure to UV rays and, consequently, a increased risk of skin diseases.

Sarah DansonProfessor of Medical Oncology at the University of Sheffield tells us:

“As a doctor who treats patients with melanoma, I am concerned that a sustained trend in warmer summers will lead to more cases of melanoma and more deaths from melanoma”

Il climatein short, that’s it extreme that the sunburn will increase and then, the incidence of melanoma will also increase.

The increase in cases of skin cancers

According to data from Cancer Research UKin the UK only i Skin cancer death rates among men have more than tripled since the 1970s , with increases also recorded among women. The increase is thought to be due to a number of factors, including one increased sun exposure.

Rising temperatures, the thinning of the ozone layer of the atmospherethe increase in pollution due to fossil fuels threaten human health and what we must remember is that all this can start from the health of our skin.

The effects of climate change can also be measured in terms of increased risk of developing skin cancersso it goes without saying that the knowledge of risk factorsand adequate lifestyle not good habits are vital to the prevention of melanoma.