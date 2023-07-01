Rising Temperatures in Europe Lead to Increased Mosquito Infections: ECDC Warns

Europe Faces Increasing Threat of Mosquito-Borne Diseases Due to Climate Change

A recent alarm from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned that Europe is experiencing a warming trend, resulting in more frequent and severe heatwaves, floods, longer and hotter summers. This alarming climate change trend is creating more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species, including Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti.

The ECDC specifically highlighted the establishment of Aedes albopictus further north and westward in Europe. This mosquito species is a known vector of viruses such as Chikungunya and Dengue. Additionally, Aedes aegypti, which transmits Dengue, yellow fever, Chikungunya, Zika, and West Nile virus, has already established itself in Cyprus since 2022 and may continue spreading to other European countries.

Italy, due to its geographical and climatic conditions, is one of the European countries with the highest number of mosquitoes recorded. With rising temperatures and a consistently hot and humid climate, especially in summer, Italy is currently the most affected country in Europe by mosquito-borne virus infections. In 2022, out of a total of 1,100 cases in the continent, Italy reported 723 cases of West Nile virus, followed by Greece with 286 cases and Romania with 47 cases.

France also experienced 65 cases of Dengue fever, which, like Chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika, is transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, particularly the tiger mosquito.

To further understand the situation, an interview was conducted with Claudio Venturelli, an entomologist in the Department of Public Health of the Romagna AUSL and an expert in scientific dissemination. Venturelli explained that Italy is currently monitoring the Culex mosquito due to its potential transmission of the West Nile virus. The country has established surveillance plans to monitor virus carriers and reported cases of the disease since 2011.

The entomologist highlighted that the Culex mosquito is the most significant risk as it can cause severe fevers and encephalitis, often without symptoms. He also emphasized that northern Italy, particularly Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, and Tuscany are regions where cases of West Nile virus are most numerous. However, the first case in Catania, Sicily, was recorded this year, indicating the virus’s spread to new areas.

Climate change plays a crucial role in the distribution and spread of mosquitoes and their associated viruses. Mild winters that fail to kill off mosquito populations allow infected mosquitoes to strike again in the spring. The Culex mosquito, unlike the tiger mosquito, overwinters as an adult, not as an egg.

The virus reservoir being birds also contributes to the spread, as birds can quickly infect mosquitoes, which, in turn, transmit the disease to humans. While horses can also get sick from West Nile virus, neither horses nor humans serve as reservoirs for the disease.

In contrast, the tiger mosquito can transmit Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika, and humans can also act as reservoirs. This amplifies the risk, leading to increased surveillance of travelers coming from endemic areas.

Symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases include fever, bone pain, headache, and exhaustion. It is vital for anyone experiencing these symptoms after traveling to an endemic country to declare it immediately. As for protection, measures such as avoiding stagnant water, using repellents during the day, and wearing light clothes can help reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

It is important for authorities and individuals to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to combat the increasing threat of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe.