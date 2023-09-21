Rising Trend of Incorrect Self-Diagnoses and Medication Errors for ADHD in Children

Increase in Incorrect Self-Diagnosis of ADHD Leads to Rise in Medication Errors

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Center for Injury Research and Policy and the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has revealed a startling increase in incorrect self-diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), resulting in the intake or administration of drugs meant to treat the condition. The study, published in Pediatrics, found that nearly 300% of self-diagnosed cases of ADHD were inaccurate.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. It affects a significant number of children worldwide, with approximately 10% of US children diagnosed with the disorder in 2019. Currently, around 3.3 million children in the United States are prescribed medications to manage their ADHD.

To investigate the characteristics and trends of medication errors related to ADHD, researchers analyzed cases reported to US poison control centers between 2000 and 2021. The results showed a staggering increase in the annual number of cases involving incorrect medications for ADHD, rising by 299% during the study period. Overall, there were 87,691 reported cases of medication errors related to ADHD, with an average of 3,985 cases per year. In 2021 alone, there were 5,235 errors reported, equivalent to one error per child every 100 minutes.

The study found that the majority of errors occurred in domestic environments, with young males between the ages of 6 and 12 being the most affected. The most common errors included inadvertently taking or administering drugs twice, taking or receiving someone else’s medication, and taking or receiving the wrong drug.

Natalie Rine, co-author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Control Center, attributed the increase in medication errors to the rise in ADHD diagnoses and the subsequent increased use of ADHD medications. She emphasized the importance of educating patients, parents, and caregivers about the proper administration of ADHD drugs to prevent these errors.

The study also highlighted the serious consequences of medication errors for individuals with ADHD. In 2.3% of cases, hospital admission was required, with 0.8% of those cases being critical. Around 4.2% of cases resulted in a serious medical outcome, with children experiencing symptoms such as agitation, tremors, convulsions, and changes in mental status. Children under the age of 6 were found to be at a higher risk of experiencing serious outcomes and requiring hospitalization.

Gary Smith, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy, emphasized the need for child-proof supply and tracking systems for ADHD medications. He suggested using single-dose packs, such as blisters, to prevent medications from being supplied without legitimate medical purposes and to help patients and caregivers keep track of medication intake.

While prevention efforts should primarily focus on the home environment, experts stress the importance of addressing other settings, such as schools, where children and adolescents may have access to medications. Improved education, awareness, and tracking systems are crucial in reducing medication errors and ensuring the safe administration of ADHD drugs.

Overall, the study’s findings shed light on the concerning trend of incorrect self-diagnoses of ADHD and the associated medication errors. It serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate diagnoses, proper medication administration, and the need for comprehensive education and support for patients, parents, and caregivers.