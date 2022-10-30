Home Health Risk factors and cerebral stroke: at the ALICe conference. the point of Health has been made
Health

Risk factors and cerebral stroke: at the ALICe conference. the point of Health has been made

Risk factors and cerebral stroke: at the ALICe conference. the point of Health has been made

The long-awaited conference on cerebral stroke promoted by ALICe took place today at the Auditorium of the Multimedia Library Loria. Carpi, the association of stroke patients and their families. The participation of numerous specialists from various medical branches made it possible to draw an updated picture of the situation relating to cerebral stroke; in particular, the risk factors (cardiological, diabetic and dietary) were examined and the most recent results in pharmacology and clinical practice in the treatment of the disease were disclosed, as well as informing about what is possible to do in the functional recovery of the patient once the person with a stroke has been discharged from the hospital.

Among the various interventions of the intense morning, those of Mario Santangelohead of the Neurology of Ramazzini and of the cardiologist Ambra Borghi on the cardiovascular risks associated with smoking. The conference opened with a greeting from the president of ALICe. Carpi, Maurizio Calestriniand with that of the mayor Alberto Bellelli. Doctor has “moderated” the interventions of the health professionals Gabriele Greco, in turn former director of Neurology at the Carpi Hospital and honorary president of ALICe. Carpi.

(In the photos: some moments of the initiative)

