Risk of cancer from dietary supplements? – Health education

The “Bild-Zeitung” is driving a new piglet through the village, which isn’t all that new. True to the motto “Something old more often”, dietary supplements with antioxidant properties are now coming under fire in an article from mid-September 2023 [1].

What do these evil things do?

Answer: “They can be very dangerous“.

As dangerous as SARS-CoV-2 perhaps?

Perhaps even more dangerous, because “They cause cancer tumors to grow and accelerate the spread of cancer cells“.

Well, great. And of course a study is cited.

The study was carried out by Martin Bergö and his colleagues from the “renowned Swedish Karolinska Institute” carried out. “Bild” leaves it in the dark about which study it is, because as a precaution no link is provided, so the reader only has to believe the statements here. But we have practice believing official reports from the media and politics. Because the proof of the accuracy of this study is the mention that this institute “viewed” is. Then everything must be right.

The new sensational study by Anno Tobak

Nevertheless, I think I have found this study because according to “Bild” the researchers “focused on lung cancer“. And here is this work:

Looking at the publication date of the work, the reader learns that this work is anything but new. Because the work was published in July 2019, a whopping four years ago.

And this topic is anything but new for Master Bergö. He had already published several articles before and after on the subject of cancer and antioxidants, as if this were a particular hobby of his [2] [3] [4]. Of course, nutritional supplements and vitamins come off very badly in these publications.

The study itself contains some oddities. The authors constantly talk about “vitamin E”, which was used in the experiments with mice and which is said to have significantly promoted the growth of tumors and metastases. However, upon closer reading, the reader learns that this is not vitamin E but rather alpha-tocopherol, which is only one of 16 forms of the vitamin E family. However, one has to agree with the authors here in that vitamin E is often only offered as a dietary supplement in this form, which by no means corresponds to the natural form of vitamin E.

Another strange claim is that free radicals (ROS) are said to have anti-cancer properties, which means that the antioxidants would inhibit these anti-cancer properties of ROS and thus promote the development of cancer. I have always assumed that free radicals promote or even trigger the development of cancer. Even the hypothesis of cancer as a result of mutations in DNA, which is considered “certain” in conventional medicine, assumes that these mutations are caused by ROS.

I wrote this article on the topic of vitamin E and cancer and the role of alpha-tocopherol:

Here I have compiled the relevant literature, which shows that alpha-tocopherol does not have a comparable antioxidant effect to other forms of vitamin E, for example gamma-tocopherol. To make matters worse, the sole administration of alpha-tocopherol causes the other 15 forms of vitamin E to be displaced and thus the antioxidant potential of the “supplementation” decreases to such an extent that there is no longer sufficient effectiveness. But Bergö and colleagues assume that the exact opposite is the case and that the assumed antioxidant effectiveness causes what the actual lack of antioxidant effectiveness promotes: cancer.

There is also the fact that alpha-tocopherol not only has a low antioxidant effect, but also turns into an oxidative form, an oxidant, after consumption, which also applies to the other forms of vitamin E. If there is not enough vitamin C available here, which is responsible for the vitamin E being reduced again, i.e. converted into an antioxidant form, then we are dealing with a potent oxidant, which in turn is very likely to cause the development of promotes cancer. At this point, Bergö and his cronies still mistakenly believe that the substance has an antioxidant effect, even though the complete opposite is true.

In the present study by Bergö, vitamin C is not mentioned in a single word, which strengthens the reason for the assumption that the alpha-tocopherol used here not only has a weak antioxidant effect, but has already become oxidatively effective due to the lack of reduction. No wonder, then, that no good effects and only harmful effects could be observed.

Tocotrienols, another subclass of vitamin E, are much more effective free radical scavengers, which strangely enough are not used in many of the “vitamin E studies”.

The few studies that have been carried out with tocotrienols in the context of cancer have shown that this class of substances is able to induce apoptosis in a range of tumor cells in various tissues, the exact opposite of what Bergö and his men found want to have [5] [6].

The other works on this topic by Bergö listed in the footnotes basically follow the exact same scheme: alpha-tocopherol without vitamin C or with another antioxidant (although it is questionable whether the same is able to produce alpha-tocopherol again reduce) and the observation that alarming observations can be made regarding cancer development and lack of apoptosis.

The unscientific nature of the “image” scientist

From his questionable results, which are obtained over and over again using the same questionable methods, he generalizes that all dietary supplements promote cancer. His most recent publication from April 2023 (see footnote 4) also begins with the claim that oxidative stress would halt the migration and metastasis of malignant melanoma cells. Again, the conclusion is that antioxidants would be accomplices to the proliferation and growth of these cells. In this work, not only vitamin E (Trolox – a vitamin E analogue), but also vitamin A, carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin A etc. are mentioned, all of which caused the metastases in laboratory mice to flourish.

Or in other words: Vitamins and antioxidants are life-threatening and must be banned. Fruit and vegetables with these ingredients should therefore be removed from circulation as quickly as possible because, according to anti-antioxidant guru Bergö, fruit and vegetables must be the real cause of the occurrence of cancer, including dietary supplements of course.

What work has shown that fruits and vegetables cause the development of cancer? Is there any work that has shown that supplements do this? if so, which and why?

Strangely, there is more than enough evidence for the exact opposite:

Even “Bild” cannot leave so much nonsense from the Karolinska Institute uncommented. Because the author writes soothingly:

„Nevertheless, you should not be afraid of antioxidants in your diet.“

There you are! There seems to be a remnant of a functioning logical mind left, in complete contrast to Karolinska-Bergö.

Because it sounds:

„The older you are, the greater the risk of developing cancer or of already having an undetected small tumor. In this case, taking supplements could cause it to grow. In general, healthy people don’t need any nutritional supplements if they eat a normal diet.“

My immediate question here would be: What study is there on older people, not on laboratory mice, that was able to show that small tumors in these older people began to grow after or due to the consumption of nutritional supplements? Or are laboratory mice and older people being equated here?

If you look at the use of experimental gene injections, where older people were specifically targeted when administering the gene injections, then I see certain parallels that follow a similar pattern: older people and laboratory mice are used to convey certain messages scientifically to justify.

Bergö speaks out

Who is Bergö?

On the website [7] of the Karolinska Institute he introduces himself in a very striking way. In the very first paragraph he shows his commitment to the 2030 Agenda, instead of introducing himself and his area of ​​work, as is usually the case. His modest contribution to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda appears to be to discredit everything alternative to conventional medicine and the pharmaceutical industry through pseudo-scientific publications and to prepare the ground for banning alternative substances and healing methods, as befits a one-world government.

Here too, the ideology of the globalists comes first when it comes to presenting one’s own identity to the reader. A scientist would put himself and his work/scientific objectives first. Bergö believes it is more important to make it clear to the reader that he is a vassal of the globalists and that science has to come second.

This is what his work looks like…

