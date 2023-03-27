Home Health RISK OF CANCER WITH ONE TYPE OF ASSISTED FERTILIZATION Tumours
Health

RISK OF CANCER WITH ONE TYPE OF ASSISTED FERTILIZATION Tumours

by admin

Transferring frozen and thawed embryos increases the risk

A study published in Plos Medicine shows a greater probability of cancer in children born following the assisted fertilization technique based on freezing and thawing of the embryos.
Babies born following this procedure have a higher risk than both those born after spontaneous freezing and those born after fresh embryo transfer.
“The individual risk was low, but at the population level it could have an impact due to the large increase in cycles with frozen embryos after IVF,” said Ulla-Britt Wennerholm of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden, one of the study coordinators.
The study analyzed data from nearly 8 million babies born in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Out of 171,000 born through assisted fertilization, 22,630 were children born as a result of … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | cancer, infantile, embryos,

See also  After 30 years, a Costa Rican hydroelectric power plant was about to fail. Then came the Bitcoins

You may also like

Longevity possible thanks to carnosine? – FOCUS online

Evening routine: ten tips and tricks for falling...

Tumors: US expert, pair of genes blocks immune...

Crossing your legs while sitting is highly risky:...

These 12 gorgeous plants will brighten up your...

A girl shoots at a school in Nashville,...

German Bundestag – Questions on outpatient care

Sweeteners, what do Italians think about them? Natruly’s...

A Pane e Pomodoro a new fitness area...

Lower blood pressure: This is how it works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy