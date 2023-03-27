Transferring frozen and thawed embryos increases the risk

A study published in Plos Medicine shows a greater probability of cancer in children born following the assisted fertilization technique based on freezing and thawing of the embryos.

Babies born following this procedure have a higher risk than both those born after spontaneous freezing and those born after fresh embryo transfer.

“The individual risk was low, but at the population level it could have an impact due to the large increase in cycles with frozen embryos after IVF,” said Ulla-Britt Wennerholm of Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden, one of the study coordinators.

The study analyzed data from nearly 8 million babies born in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. Out of 171,000 born through assisted fertilization, 22,630 were children born as a result of









